The number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ohio continues to grow

Cases of the B.1.1.7 mutant of the virus that causes COVID-19 are currently in 34 Ohio counties. Increased from 18 a week ago State health officials said Tuesday. Today, the variant is located in 14 of the 15 counties of the state and is home to at least 200,000 people.

The newly named counties in the case of B.1.1.7 are Butler, Clermon, Colombina, Crawford, Delaware, Erie, Fairfield, Fayette, Knox, Lake, Lucas, Marion, Mercer, Richland, Tumble, Washington.

Dr. Bruce Wanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said Monday that Ohio has now recorded 173 viral variants, including two new strains that have occurred in California.

The total reported by the state is higher than the federal number of B.1.1.7 cases in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday night 128B.1.1.7 Variant case, Increased from 91 on March 14th and 33 on March 7th. However, the CDC total includes only B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 variants.

Both variants can spread more easily and dodge some treatments and / or immunity, leaving more Americans vaccinated and threatening. So far, the vaccine currently used for COVID-19 appears to be effective against both variants, but the data are preliminary and the manufacturer boosters just in case. I’m already working on a shot.

Ohio authorities have been subspecies for weeks The predominant stock in the state by April.

According to the CDC, there were 6,638 known subspecies cases in the United States, an increase of 36.6% from 4,858 reported on March 15, and an increase of 118% from 3,133 reported on March 7. The B.1.1.7 variant accounted for 96% of cases.

As of Tuesday morning, the counties where the variants were found (including the five most populous in the state) are:

Belmont and Butler.

Clark, Clermont, Colombina, Crawford, Kaiyahoga.

Delaware.

Ellie.

Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin.

Geauga and Greene.

Hamilton and Huron.

Lake, lick, Lorraine, Lucas.

Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Mercer, Montgomery.

Portage.

Richland and Ross.

Summit.

Train Bleu.

Warren, Washington, Wyandotte.

“We are frankly competing in the race and frankly don’t know what the enemy is doing,” Governor Mike DeWine said at a briefing at the Cintas Center at Xavier University on Thursday. .. “But by talking to scientists and epidemiologists, we know they believe that variants are widespread in Ohio.”

To address the increasing mutations, the state is currently giving 400,000 initial vaccines each week. According to Dewin, the number will increase to 500,000 a week on March 29, when the state expands its qualifications to Ohio people over the age of 16.

Earlier this month, a State Department spokeswoman revealed that Franklin County had the only case in the state of the P.1 mutant, a strain that originated in Brazil. When the case first came to light, state officials initially refused to identify where the case was found.

In addition to the P.1 and B.1.1.7 variants first discovered in the UK, there are two “homemade” Ohio variants. Discovered by scientists at Ohio State University in January.

The P.1 strain was first discovered by Brazilian travelers arriving in Tokyo in early January. It appeared in Minnesota later in the month and has since been identified in eight other states, including Ohio.The· The CDC calls it a “variant of concern.” It is currently in 27 states.

The B.1351 variant was first discovered in South Africa. The CDC says it is currently in 18 states.

B.1.1.7 was first discovered in the Cincinnati region last month (with Hamilton) Kenton County), In addition to other cases in Ohio and Kentucky. Currently found in all 50 states.

Homemade variants have also emerged Found in New York and California.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in more than 12 states, there is an increase in the number of cases of variants in the United States.

In Minnesota, for example, health officials suspect that a variant of the coronavirus is driving a recent increase in the state’s case rate.

Infectious disease director Chris Elesmann said at a media briefing on Friday that more than 300 cases of the first B.1.1.7 mutant detected in the UK were found in the state. “We are in a race between variants and vaccines, and the decisions we all make in the coming weeks will say a lot about this race,” he said.

Sunday in Florida First state with over 1,000 known cases Of the coronavirus mutants for which B.1.1.7 is the most common.

In other states, the aggregate of known variants has increased dramatically, with Connecticut adding 111 to 291 and Georgia adding 101 to 367. Utah has tripled the number of known cases, reporting 99 new cases to 151. Tennessee has more than doubled that count, adding 85 to 157.

