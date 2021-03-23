Connect with us

Health

How to tell the difference between COVID, flu, colds and seasonal allergies | Coronavirus

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


If you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to contact your healthcare provider immediately for medical advice. However, COVID-19, common colds, seasonal allergies, and influenza (influenza) cause many similar symptoms.

So how can you tell if you have COVID-19?

COVID-19 is an infectious respiratory disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It usually spreads among people in close contact (within 6 feet). The virus spreads through the respiratory droplets released when someone breathes, coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings. These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled. The virus can also spread if it touches the surface or object to which it is attached and then touches the mouth, nose, or eyes, but this is not considered the main way to spread.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and malaise. However, there are many other signs and symptoms that can be considered.

COVID and cold

Both COVID-19 and the common cold are caused by viruses. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, but common colds are most often caused by rhinovirus. These viruses spread in a similar way, causing many of the same signs and symptoms. However, there are some differences.

Symptoms of COVID-19 generally appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, but common cold symptoms usually appear 1 to 3 days after exposure to the virus that causes the common cold. I will.

There is no cure for colds. Treatment may include over-the-counter cold remedies such as painkillers and decongestants. Unlike COVID-19, colds are usually harmless. Most people recover from a common cold in 3 to 10 days, but some colds last for 2 to 3 weeks.

COVID and allergies

Unlike COVID-19, seasonal allergies are not caused by viruses. Seasonal allergies are reactions of the immune system caused by exposure to allergens such as seasonal tree and grass pollen.

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies cause many of the same signs and symptoms. However, there are some differences.

COVID-19 can also cause shortness of breath and dyspnea, but seasonal allergies usually do not cause these symptoms unless there are respiratory disorders such as asthma that can be caused by pollen exposure.

Treatment of seasonal allergies may include over-the-counter or prescription antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays and decongestants, and, if possible, avoidance of exposure to allergens. Seasonal allergies can last for weeks.

COVID and influenza

Both COVID-19 and influenza are infectious respiratory diseases caused by the virus. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while influenza is caused by the influenza A and B viruses. These viruses spread in a similar way.

COVID-19 and influenza cause similar symptoms. The disease can also cause asymptomatology or mild or severe symptoms. Due to the similarities, it can be difficult to diagnose which condition you are in based solely on your symptoms. Tests may be done to see if you are infected with COVID-19 or the flu. It is also possible to develop both illnesses at the same time. However, there are some differences.

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Influenza symptoms usually appear about 1 to 4 days after exposure to the influenza virus.

COVID-19 can cause more serious illness than influenza. COVID-19 can also cause complications different from influenza, such as blood clots in children and multi-organ inflammatory syndrome.

Although there is only one antiviral treatment for COVID-19, there are several antiviral drugs that can be used to treat influenza. You can also get the flu vaccine every year to reduce your risk of flu. Influenza vaccines can also reduce the severity of influenza and the risk of serious complications. The vaccine can be given as an injection or as a nasal spray.

Protection from 3 viruses

By following some standard precautions, you can reduce the risk of infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, colds, and the flu. Studies have shown that following these measures, such as reducing social distance and wearing face masks, may have shortened the flu season and reduced the number of affected people.

The standard precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19, colds, and flu are:

  • Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people outside the household, especially if you are at high risk of serious illness
  • Wear a cloth mask when you are in a public place, such as a grocery store, where it is difficult to avoid close contact with others.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid crowded indoor spaces
  • When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your elbows and tissue.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
  • Daily cleaning and disinfection of heavily contacted surfaces such as doorknobs, lamp switches, electronics, counters, etc.

The best way to prevent seasonal allergies is to avoid known triggers. If you are allergic to pollen, keep the windows and doors closed when you have a lot of pollen.

Wearing a cloth mask to slow the spread of COVID-19 may also provide some protection against seasonal allergies. The mask can prevent inhaling large pollen particles. However, small pollen particles can pass through the mask. It is also important to wash the mask after each use as it can carry pollen particles.

Talk to your doctor if you think you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that taking precautions can help you stay healthy and reduce your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, the flu, or a cold.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: