How to tell the difference between COVID, flu, colds and seasonal allergies | Coronavirus

If you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to contact your healthcare provider immediately for medical advice. However, COVID-19, common colds, seasonal allergies, and influenza (influenza) cause many similar symptoms.

So how can you tell if you have COVID-19?

COVID-19 is an infectious respiratory disease caused by infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It usually spreads among people in close contact (within 6 feet). The virus spreads through the respiratory droplets released when someone breathes, coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings. These droplets can land on the mouth or nose of nearby people or be inhaled. The virus can also spread if it touches the surface or object to which it is attached and then touches the mouth, nose, or eyes, but this is not considered the main way to spread.

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and malaise. However, there are many other signs and symptoms that can be considered.

COVID and cold

Both COVID-19 and the common cold are caused by viruses. COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2, but common colds are most often caused by rhinovirus. These viruses spread in a similar way, causing many of the same signs and symptoms. However, there are some differences.

Symptoms of COVID-19 generally appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, but common cold symptoms usually appear 1 to 3 days after exposure to the virus that causes the common cold. I will.

There is no cure for colds. Treatment may include over-the-counter cold remedies such as painkillers and decongestants. Unlike COVID-19, colds are usually harmless. Most people recover from a common cold in 3 to 10 days, but some colds last for 2 to 3 weeks.

COVID and allergies

Unlike COVID-19, seasonal allergies are not caused by viruses. Seasonal allergies are reactions of the immune system caused by exposure to allergens such as seasonal tree and grass pollen.

COVID-19 and seasonal allergies cause many of the same signs and symptoms. However, there are some differences.

COVID-19 can also cause shortness of breath and dyspnea, but seasonal allergies usually do not cause these symptoms unless there are respiratory disorders such as asthma that can be caused by pollen exposure.

Treatment of seasonal allergies may include over-the-counter or prescription antihistamines, nasal steroid sprays and decongestants, and, if possible, avoidance of exposure to allergens. Seasonal allergies can last for weeks.

COVID and influenza

Both COVID-19 and influenza are infectious respiratory diseases caused by the virus. COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while influenza is caused by the influenza A and B viruses. These viruses spread in a similar way.

COVID-19 and influenza cause similar symptoms. The disease can also cause asymptomatology or mild or severe symptoms. Due to the similarities, it can be difficult to diagnose which condition you are in based solely on your symptoms. Tests may be done to see if you are infected with COVID-19 or the flu. It is also possible to develop both illnesses at the same time. However, there are some differences.

Symptoms of COVID-19 usually appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Influenza symptoms usually appear about 1 to 4 days after exposure to the influenza virus.

COVID-19 can cause more serious illness than influenza. COVID-19 can also cause complications different from influenza, such as blood clots in children and multi-organ inflammatory syndrome.

Although there is only one antiviral treatment for COVID-19, there are several antiviral drugs that can be used to treat influenza. You can also get the flu vaccine every year to reduce your risk of flu. Influenza vaccines can also reduce the severity of influenza and the risk of serious complications. The vaccine can be given as an injection or as a nasal spray.

Protection from 3 viruses

By following some standard precautions, you can reduce the risk of infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, colds, and the flu. Studies have shown that following these measures, such as reducing social distance and wearing face masks, may have shortened the flu season and reduced the number of affected people.

The standard precautions to reduce the risk of COVID-19, colds, and flu are:

Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people outside the household, especially if you are at high risk of serious illness

Wear a cloth mask when you are in a public place, such as a grocery store, where it is difficult to avoid close contact with others.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid crowded indoor spaces

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with your elbows and tissue.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Daily cleaning and disinfection of heavily contacted surfaces such as doorknobs, lamp switches, electronics, counters, etc.

The best way to prevent seasonal allergies is to avoid known triggers. If you are allergic to pollen, keep the windows and doors closed when you have a lot of pollen.

Wearing a cloth mask to slow the spread of COVID-19 may also provide some protection against seasonal allergies. The mask can prevent inhaling large pollen particles. However, small pollen particles can pass through the mask. It is also important to wash the mask after each use as it can carry pollen particles.

Talk to your doctor if you think you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Remember that taking precautions can help you stay healthy and reduce your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, the flu, or a cold.