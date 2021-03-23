Vaccinated people can get Covid, but it is most likely very rare

More than two months after he was completely vaccinated against Covid, a New York doctor woke up with a headache and dull, severe fatigue. Soon the fever and chills continued, and his taste and smell began to fade.

He thought this couldn’t happen. But it was: He tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It was a big shock,” he said. He knew that there was no perfect vaccine and that the Pfizer-BioNTech shots he received were found to be 95% effective in large clinical trials. “But for some reason, it was 100 percent,” he said.

Doctors who requested anonymity to protect their privacy are one of the few reported cases of infection after partial or complete vaccination. Almost 83 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine, and it is unclear how many of them will have “breakthrough” infections, but two new reports show that numbers are very high. It is said that there are few.

According to one study, only four of the 8,121 fully vaccinated employees at the Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas were infected. The other is that only seven of the 14,990 workers at UC San Diego Health and David Gefen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles have been positive for more than two weeks after receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. I found that it was there. .. Both reports, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday, show how well vaccines work in the real world and during periods of severe infection.