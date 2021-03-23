Health
Sewage tests show an increasing number of COVID infections in Macomb County, officials say
Clinton Township, Michigan. – Analysis of sanitary sewage in Macomb County shows: COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Infections in the area are high and likely to continue to increase, county officials report.
Through a pandemic Macomb County Public Works Commission is sampling sewage Some counties are testing COVID-19 to help track down virus infections and outbreaks. Authorities said this method of coronavirus testing “more accurately portrays infections throughout the community because it involves sampling waste shed by individuals who are already infected but not tested.” I have. The data obtained from sewage tests provide a quicker and more thorough snapshot of the infection in the population, as some infected people wait for test results or are not tested at all, “the press release said. I’m reading on Tuesday.
According to the county, recently tested sewage samples at Clinton Township, where the program is primarily run, show that COVID infections are higher than those currently reported and may continue to increase. I am.
“The test shows a trendline of what happened about a week ago. This is a precursor. Unfortunately, our test shows that COVID cases will continue to grow next week. “Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner, said.
According to officials, the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Macomb County has increased by 125% in the last two weeks, and residents are at a “very high risk level.”
Viral cases are increasing across Metro Detroit and Michigan. COVID-19 case study It has increased Over the past few weeks.
On Monday, Michigan reported 4,801 new viral cases and six deaths over the weekend.The· Total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Michigan As of Monday, it has increased to 629,612, including 15,903 deaths.
Michigan 7-day moving average of daily COVID cases It was 2,719 on Monday, the highest since early January. The average mortality rate for seven days on Monday was 16, which was flat for several weeks.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 50,900 on Monday. More than 562,000 people have recovered in Michigan.
Michigan Reported is more than Administered 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccineAs of Sunday, 28.5% of residents are taking at least one dose.
