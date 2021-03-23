Health
Approximately 40% of patients receiving invasive respiratory assistance suffer from life-threatening complications – study
According to a NUI Goalway study, about 40% of critically ill patients who undergo tracheal intubation (a tube is inserted into the trachea to support breathing) suffer from life-threatening complications.
His study was published today in JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association and involved 2,964 severely ill men and women. Conducted in 29 countries from October 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, the risk of adverse events resulting from invasive procedures was determined.
John Raffy, a professor of intensive care medicine at NUI Goalway and a consultant in anesthesia and intensive care medicine at Goalway University Hospital, was a co-author of the study.
“Wearing a critically ill patient on a ventilator is one of the most common forms of life support that can be offered to someone in the intensive care unit,” says Professor Laffey.
“But to provide this treatment, clinicians need to perform a tracheal intubation. This is an invasive procedure in which a tube is inserted through the mouth into the trachea.
“It is especially important to have a better knowledge and understanding of the complications associated with this procedure in order to address the effects of Covid-19. The pandemic causes healthcare professionals to perform far more of these procedures than usual. Understanding the complications that need to be done is the first step in finding ways to avoid them in the future and hopefully reduce the risk to the patient. “
The results of INTUBE’s research were presented by Professor Laffey at the Society of Critical Care Conference.
The main findings are as follows.
:: 45.2pc patients experienced at least one life-threatening complication after intubation.
:: A patient of about 42.6 pc suffered from severe cardiovascular instability.
:: 272 patients (9.3% of the study subjects) suffered from severe hypoxemia or very low oxygen levels.
:: 93 patients, 3.1 pc of study subjects, suffered from cardiac arrest.
:: Patients at greatest risk of life-threatening complications had hemodynamic instability prior to intubation.
:: Successful tracheal intubation in the first attempt of the procedure was associated with a lower risk of complications compared to repeated intubation attempts.
Professor Laffey said: “As a clinician, there is relatively little information about complications associated with tracheal intubation, how they affect patients, and how to minimize risk.
“Our study shows a surprisingly high incidence of life-threatening complications associated with this procedure. Almost half of patients are affected in this way. More importantly. , Some of these complications may be prevented by a variety of approaches, demonstrating that they can improve the outcome of patients undergoing these high-risk procedures.
“Of particular concern, our study showed that patients suffering from intubation-related adverse events are more likely to die within 28 days of the intensive care unit or adverse events.”
Professor Tim O’Brien, director of the Department of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway and a consultant physician at the Saolta University Healthcare Group, said: Essential for improving survival. Such studies have a significant impact on clinical practice, and of course the relevance of this study is emphasized as a result of Covid. “
Kevin Clarkson, Clinical Director of Critical and Perioperative Care at Saolta Hospital Group / University Hospital Galway, said: Training, equipment and simulation in this dangerous environment.
“This study highlights areas of practice that need improvement and are likely to improve patient outcomes. Specifically, instruments that facilitate tracheal intubation and properly placed respiratory tract. The use of equipment to detect carbon dioxide is a clear opportunity to mitigate risk. Training opportunities at local university hospital levels, regional groups, and national training institution programs are from the beginning of acute illness. It is essential with participation in such studies that highlight the needs of critically ill patients. “
Online editor
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]