Approximately 40% of patients receiving invasive respiratory assistance suffer from life-threatening complications – study

According to a NUI Goalway study, about 40% of critically ill patients who undergo tracheal intubation (a tube is inserted into the trachea to support breathing) suffer from life-threatening complications.

His study was published today in JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association and involved 2,964 severely ill men and women. Conducted in 29 countries from October 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, the risk of adverse events resulting from invasive procedures was determined.

John Raffy, a professor of intensive care medicine at NUI Goalway and a consultant in anesthesia and intensive care medicine at Goalway University Hospital, was a co-author of the study.

“Wearing a critically ill patient on a ventilator is one of the most common forms of life support that can be offered to someone in the intensive care unit,” says Professor Laffey.

“But to provide this treatment, clinicians need to perform a tracheal intubation. This is an invasive procedure in which a tube is inserted through the mouth into the trachea.

“It is especially important to have a better knowledge and understanding of the complications associated with this procedure in order to address the effects of Covid-19. The pandemic causes healthcare professionals to perform far more of these procedures than usual. Understanding the complications that need to be done is the first step in finding ways to avoid them in the future and hopefully reduce the risk to the patient. “

The results of INTUBE’s research were presented by Professor Laffey at the Society of Critical Care Conference.

The main findings are as follows.

:: 45.2pc patients experienced at least one life-threatening complication after intubation.

:: A patient of about 42.6 pc suffered from severe cardiovascular instability.

:: 272 patients (9.3% of the study subjects) suffered from severe hypoxemia or very low oxygen levels.

:: 93 patients, 3.1 pc of study subjects, suffered from cardiac arrest.

:: Patients at greatest risk of life-threatening complications had hemodynamic instability prior to intubation.

:: Successful tracheal intubation in the first attempt of the procedure was associated with a lower risk of complications compared to repeated intubation attempts.

Professor Laffey said: “As a clinician, there is relatively little information about complications associated with tracheal intubation, how they affect patients, and how to minimize risk.

“Our study shows a surprisingly high incidence of life-threatening complications associated with this procedure. Almost half of patients are affected in this way. More importantly. , Some of these complications may be prevented by a variety of approaches, demonstrating that they can improve the outcome of patients undergoing these high-risk procedures.

“Of particular concern, our study showed that patients suffering from intubation-related adverse events are more likely to die within 28 days of the intensive care unit or adverse events.”

Professor Tim O’Brien, director of the Department of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway and a consultant physician at the Saolta University Healthcare Group, said: Essential for improving survival. Such studies have a significant impact on clinical practice, and of course the relevance of this study is emphasized as a result of Covid. “

Kevin Clarkson, Clinical Director of Critical and Perioperative Care at Saolta Hospital Group / University Hospital Galway, said: Training, equipment and simulation in this dangerous environment.

“This study highlights areas of practice that need improvement and are likely to improve patient outcomes. Specifically, instruments that facilitate tracheal intubation and properly placed respiratory tract. The use of equipment to detect carbon dioxide is a clear opportunity to mitigate risk. Training opportunities at local university hospital levels, regional groups, and national training institution programs are from the beginning of acute illness. It is essential with participation in such studies that highlight the needs of critically ill patients. “

