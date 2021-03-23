7 things a certified diabetes educator wants you to know

Taking care of yourself is an important part of managing type 2 diabetes. Often this includes dietary and lifestyle changes, training planning, medications, and monitoring of blood glucose levels throughout the day. Diabetes management can be overwhelming at first, but a certified diabetes educator (CDCES) can help you prepare for success. More commonly known as Certified Diabetes Educators, these healthcare professionals specialize in teaching, supporting and promoting self-management of diabetes. Certified diabetics work with diabetics to create customized goals that can help improve both care and health outlook. Given their training and expertise, certified diabetes educators have unique insights for sharing about their condition. The most important things we want people to know about managing type 2 diabetes are:

You may need to change your diet and lifestyle to keep your blood sugar at healthy levels during type 2 diabetes. Knowing exactly which changes you want to make can help you overcome obstacles along the way. “Goal setting is a big part of the success of diabetes self-care,” said Keri Dusset, a diabetes educator and diabetes nurse specialist. Glytech, Insulin management software company. Goals must be challenging yet realistically achievable. They also have to be specific, so you can know exactly what you are working on. For example, goals such as “exercise more” are somewhat vague and difficult to measure. More specific goals, such as “riding a bike four days a week for 30 minutes,” will help you focus and make progress. And Doucette advised you to give yourself the flexibility to make adjustments, especially if busy weeks make it difficult to reach your goals. It’s important to understand what you can realistically achieve and plan for it. “Be kind to yourself when you need it, but keep working on smaller, more realistic goals to achieve a healthy lifestyle when life gets tougher,” Doucette said. Stated.

Losing 5% to 10% of your total body weight can help you control your blood sugar levels and reduce the need for diabetes medications. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .. You may want to change the scale numbers as soon as possible, but patience is key when it comes to weight loss, Dusset said. “A rapid weight loss strategy may not be the long-term solution to sustaining weight loss,” says Doucette. “Most of the patients I have worked with for many years were able to lose much longer when they lost weight slowly and steadily.” People who lose weight gradually tend to succeed in maintaining a healthy weight over the long term. CDC .. This usually means about 1-2 pounds a week, but you can work with your healthcare professional or registered dietitian to develop a personalized weight loss plan.

The· American Diabetes Association (ADA) People with diabetes are advised to maintain their blood glucose levels at 80-130 mg / dL before meals and not to exceed 180 mg / dL 1 or 2 hours after the start of meals. However, this does not mean that you have a 100% chance of being within that range. If you spend about 70% of the day within the target range, Hemoglobin A1C Less than 7%, the target for most adults with diabetes Diana Isaacs, Cleveland Clinic Endocrine and Metabolism Institute Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and Remote Monitoring Program Coordinator. Staying within the target range with at least a 70% chance “significantly reduces the risk of diabetes-related complications,” Isaacs said. “This is good news, because blood sugar doesn’t have to be perfect to get good results.”

Sleep plays an important role in maintaining physical and mental health. For people with diabetes, getting enough rest can also help control blood sugar levels. “There are many factors that raise blood sugar, such as lack of sleep. Sleep deprivation puts more stress on your body,” says Isaacs. “Sleeping for at least 7 hours will help you better regulate your blood sugar.” However, it is not always easy for people with diabetes to have a peaceful night. Survey from 2017 Many people with type 2 diabetes have been found to be at increased risk of sleep disorders such as restless legs syndrome and insomnia. Establishing a healthy sleep habit, known as sleep hygiene, helps improve your ability to fall and stay asleep. There are several ways to sleep well. Set a sleep schedule and stick to it.

Avoid using electronic devices before bedtime.

Limit caffeine consumption at the end of the day.

Use shades to block light from bedroom windows.

Before going to bed, do relaxing activities such as bathing and diary.

Type 2 diabetes is a progressive condition. The changes your body experiences as you grow older can affect the way you manage your condition and the risk of complications. “It’s very common for drugs to be added over time,” Isaacs said. “That doesn’t mean you did something wrong.” Instead of blaming yourself if the drug fails, work with your diabetes treatment team to adjust your goals for managing your condition and consider other treatment options. “Your pancreas may be damaged and you may not be able to make the insulin you need,” he said. Stephanie Redmond, Certified Diabetes Educator and Pharmacist. “If this is the case, medication is essential and can even save lives to replace the body’s deficient insulin, regardless of diet, exercise, or other lifestyle variables.”

When you consume carbohydrates, your body breaks down food into glucose, a type of sugar. As a result, blood sugar levels tend to be higher after eating carbohydrates compared to protein and fat. Reducing the amount of carbs you eat can help you stay within your target blood sugar range, but that doesn’t mean you have to give them up altogether, Isaacs said. .. She recommended adjusting the way carbohydrates are consumed in order to make them part of a more balanced diet. “A rough guide is to never eat bare carbs,” Isaacs said. “Foods such as cereals, rice, pasta, candies, and potatoes raise blood sugar very quickly. Adding carbohydrates to proteins such as chicken, eggs, meat, and tofu can cause blood sugar to rise sharply. You can prevent it. “

Physical activity is an important part of managing type 2 diabetes, but how you move is important. Certain exercises can raise blood sugar levels, according to Redmond. Exercise can also increase your body’s sensitivity to insulin. This can cause your blood sugar to drop for more than 24 hours. There is.. “Some workouts are beneficial in the end, but they can cause blood sugar spikes temporarily,” Redmond explained. “In particular, high-intensity intervals such as sprints, weightlifting, and strength training can release adrenaline and indirectly increase sugar.” Redmond added that any exercise helps support long-term insulin sensitivity, but it’s important to note the more direct effects of exercise on blood sugar levels.