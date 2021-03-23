Stop blaming the Tuskegee study for inaction against current inequality in health care: Shot

Switch captions Heidi de Marco / KHN Heidi de Marco / KHN

For months, journalists, politicians, health officials-from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Dr. Anthony Fauci -Called the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study to explain why black Americans are hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine more than white Americans.

“It’s’Oh, Tuskegee, Tuskegee, Tuskegee’and it’s mentioned every time.” Karen Lincoln, Professor of Social Work at USC, Defenders of African-American elders.. “We make these assumptions that it is Tuskegee. We do not ask people.”

Tuskegee rarely appears when she asks a black senior in Los Angeles about the vaccine. People in the community talk about modern racism and barriers to health care, but it seems that scholars and officials are primarily obsessed with the history of Tuskegee.

“”It’s a scapegoat, “says Lincoln. Continuing to use it as a way to explain why many African Americans are hesitant, admitting that racism is really what it is today, learning more, doing more, and others. There is almost no need to involve people in Africa. “

When Maxine Tolerer, 72, asks his friends and neighbors in Los Angeles what he thinks about vaccines, he hears about today’s health inequality. Trailer is the president of the city’s senior advocacy council and her neighborhood block club. She says she and most of the other black seniors she talks to want a vaccine, but she’s having a hard time getting it. And that alone creates a sense of distrust, she says.

Tolerer says she doesn’t want a vaccine. Blacks she knows have a very modern reason for not wanting a vaccine. They talk about religious beliefs, security concerns, distrust, and controversial relationships with former US President Donald Trump. There are only a handful of references to tuskegee, she says, and when they do, they are ambiguous about the details of what happened during the 40-year study.

“When you ask them what it is and why you think it affects your vaccination, they can’t even tell you,” she says.

Toler knows all the details, but history distracts people from today’s efforts to get people vaccinated against the coronavirus, she says.

“It’s almost the opposite of tuskegee,” she says. “Because they were denied treatment. It’s like we’re moving people forward. Get this vaccine. We want everyone to be protected from COVID. I want. “

Question the modern use of Tuskygi Legacy

The “Untreated Syphilis Tuskegee Study in Black Men” was a government-sponsored and taxpayer-funded study. Started in 1932.. Some believe that researchers have injected syphilis into men, but that’s not the case. Rather, they recruited 399 black men from Alabama, who are already ill.

Researchers told the man that he had come to Tuskegee to cure “bad blood,” but he never said he had syphilis, and government doctors did not intend to cure him. Even when penicillin, an effective treatment for syphilis, became widely available in the 1940s, researchers withheld syphilis from infected men, continued research for decades, and ended the disease. I decided to follow up to autopsy.

By the time the study was published and closed in 1972, 128 men Those involved died of syphilis or related complications, infecting 40 wives and 19 children.

Many scientists with such a terrifying history thought that blacks would once again want nothing to do with medical institutions, especially clinical research. Over the next three decades, various books, articles, and movies repeated this assumption until it became the Gospel.

“That was a wrong assumption,” he says. Dr. Ruben Warren, Director of the National Center for Research and Medical Ethics at Tuskegee University, Alabama, and former Deputy Director of Minority Health at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1988 to 1997.

At the 1994 Bioethics Conference, several researchers began to question this assumption. There, almost all speakers seemed to take it for granted. Suspicious people asked what scientific evidence was there to support the idea that blacks refused to participate in the study because of Tuskegee.

A comprehensive search of existing literature by those researchers found nothing.

“It was a’fact’that was clearly known in the intestines rather than the head,” Reed wrote. Ralph Katz, An epidemiologist at NYU College of Dentistry.

So Katz formed a research team to look for this evidence.They have completed A series of studies Over the next 14 years, we focused on investigating thousands of people in seven cities, primarily from Baltimore to San Antonio to Tuskegee.

The conclusion was decisive. Blacks were twice as “warning” about participating in the study as whites, but they also wanted to actually participate when asked. And there was no link between Tuskegee knowledge and willingness to participate.

“I’m hesitant, but I don’t refuse. That’s an important difference,” says Warren, who later joined Katz as an editor. One book About research. “Hesitate, yes, but I won’t refuse.”

Tuskegee wasn’t the trading breaker everyone thought.

According to Warren, these results worked well in academic and government research because they “prosecuted and contradicted” the general belief that less minority enrollment in research was the result of Tuskegee. did not.

“That was the excuse they used,” says Warren. “”If I don’t want to go to extra energy, resources to include the population, I can easily say they weren’t interested. They refused. “

Now researchers have had to face the shortcomings of their own hiring methods. Many of them have never invited blacks to participate in their studies in the first place. When they did, they often didn’t work very hard. For example Two studies of cardiovascular disease We provided registrations to more than 2,000 whites, compared to less than 30 from minority groups.

“”We tend to use tuskegee as a scapegoat. As researchers, we are not doing what it takes to ensure that people are well educated about the benefits of participating in clinical trials. ” B. Lee Green, Vice President of Diversity, Moffitt Cancer Center, Florida. Worked on an early study that uncovered assumptions about the Tuskegee heritage.

“Some people in the community may definitely remember Tuskegee. Don’t underestimate it,” he adds. But hesitation is “more related to the personal living experience, what people are living every day.”

“That’s what happened to me yesterday.”

Some of the same estimates made about clinical studies are resurfaced around the coronavirus vaccine today. According to Warren, many hesitations are confused with refusal. And many of the established structural barriers limiting access to vaccines in the black community have not been adequately addressed.

Tuskegee is once again used as a scapegoat, says USC sociologist Karen Lincoln.

“Speaking of tuskegee, you don’t have to admit something like a pharmacy desert, poverty or unemployment,” she says. “You can just say,’It happened then … and there’s nothing we can do about it.'”

She says the modern failure of the health care system is more imminent than past events and is causing more distrust.

“That’s what happened to me yesterday,” she says. “It didn’t happen in the 50’s or 60’s when Tuskegee was actually active.”

The seniors she works with are always about doctors dismissing their concerns, talking to them, and nurses answering the call buttons of their white roommates’ hospitals more often than they do. I’m complaining to her.

As a classic example of the unequal treatment blacks receive, they point to Dr. Susan Moore’s recent Facebook live video. When Moore, an Indiana geriatric practitioner and family doctor, was infected with COVID-19, she photographed herself from a hospital bed, an oxygen tube in her nose. She told the camera that she had to ask her doctor to continue the course of remdesivir, a drug that speeds recovery from her illness.

“He said,’Oh, you don’t need it. You’re not even short of breath.’ I said,’Yes, I’m,'” Moore said to the camera. “I suggest and insist that if I were white, I wouldn’t have to experience it.”

Moore died two weeks later.

“She knew what kind of treatment she should receive, but she didn’t,” said 72-year-old Maxine Trelar from Los Angeles, contrasting Moore’s treatment with the care Donald Trump received. ..

“I personally saw the president make the most of everything up close and personal with him. They cured him in a few days and our people are dead like flies.”

Tolerer and her neighbor say the same injustice is happening with the vaccine.Three months after the vaccine was launched, blacks 2.9% Of the vaccinated Californians, despite what they explain 6.2% State COVID-19 of Death.

The first mass vaccination sites in the Los Angeles area (Dodger Stadium and Disneyland) are difficult to reach from a black neighborhood without a car. Also, getting an online booking required a computer science degree for early dosing, as it required navigating a misleading interface or constantly updating the portal.

White and wealthy people Snatch theft plans, Even in a clinic for black and Latino communities that have been hitAlthough people of color cannot go through.

It is these barriers to treatment and care that have caused inequality, says Lincoln. “And when people have a negative experience, the words are transmitted fast. They share it.”

To address this distrust, a paradigm shift will be needed, says Warren of Tuskegee University. If you want blacks to trust doctors and trust vaccines, don’t blame them for not trusting them, he says. Medical institutions have a duty to show that they are reliable first. That is, listen, be responsible, be accountable, and stop making excuses. He adds that it means providing information about vaccines, even if they are not paternal, and making vaccines easily accessible to the black community.

“If you prove that you can trust, you will continue to trust,” he says.