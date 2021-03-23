Implant false memories in people’s minds and erase them





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

A small team of researchers at the University of Hagen, Leibniz Institute Fur Wissens Medien, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, and the University of Portsmouth can just as easily erase the false memories planted in the hearts of volunteers. I found that I could do it.In their treatise published in Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences, The group explains the memory experiments they volunteered and what they learned from them. False memory, as the name implies, is a memory of a place or event that has never happened. In a previous survey False memory Can occur naturally due to its clues Mind Used to create a memory of events that may have occurred but never occurred. Previous studies have also shown that it is possible to instill false memory in other people using certain psychological tricks.In particular, such tricks are used in well-known Criminal trial Push the possible witnesses to remind them that they didn’t happen. These tricks usually involve suggesting to someone that an event has occurred and backing up the complaint using an external trusted source. In this new initiative, researchers sought to instill false memories in 52 volunteers by creating plausible stories from childhood and mixing them with what actually happened. The researchers then confirmed the false memory by asking the volunteer parents to claim that they also happened. Over the course of several sessions, many volunteers came to believe that the explanation was true, and some of them produced their false memories. The researchers then set out to erase the false memories from the hearts of those volunteers. They found that they were able to do so by first asking them to identify the source. Memory And sometimes by explaining to them that false memories can be created when people are asked to remember them many times. In several sessions, researchers discovered that volunteers began to lose the memories they had created about the wrong event. Researchers also invited volunteers again a year later and found that 74% of those who created false memory either lost their memory of false events or simply refused to do so. .. False memories of crime look real when re-told by others For more information:

Aileen Oeberst et al. The rich false memory of autobiographical events can be reversed, Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). Aileen Oeberst et al. The rich false memory of autobiographical events can be reversed,(2021). DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.2026447118 © 2021 Science X Network Quote: Implant false memories in people’s minds and then erase them (March 23, 2021) March 23, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-false-memories-people-minds- Obtained from erasing.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos