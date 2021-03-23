Health
The research group is at the forefront of international research on critical care
Approximately 40% of critically ill patients who undergo tracheal intubation to support breathing suffer from life-threatening complications, a study from the National University of Ireland Galway found.
Study published today JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, 2,964 seriously ill men and women were involved. Conducted in 29 countries from October 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, the risk of adverse events resulting from invasive procedures was determined.
John Raffy, a professor of intensive care medicine at NUI Goalway and a consultant in anesthesia and intensive care medicine at Goalway University Hospital, was a co-author of the study.
“Wearing a critically ill patient on a ventilator is one of the most common forms of life support that can be offered to someone in the intensive care unit,” says Professor Laffey.
“But to provide this treatment, the clinician needs to perform the trachea Intubation— An invasive procedure in which a tube is inserted through the mouth into the trachea.
“It is especially important to have a better knowledge and understanding of the complications associated with this procedure in order to address the effects of Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, healthcare professionals perform far more of these procedures than usual. It is important to understand the complications that need to be and are relevant. It is the first step in finding a way to avoid them in the future and hopefully reduces the risk to the patient. “
The results of INTUBE’s research were presented by Professor Laffey at the Society of Critical Care Conference.
The main findings are as follows.
- 45.2% of patients had at least one life-threatening experience complications After intubation.
- About 42.6% of patients suffered from severe cardiovascular instability.
- 272 patients, 9.3% of patients in the study, suffered from severe hypoxemia or very much Hypoxia level..
- Ninety-three patients, 3.1% of the study subjects, suffered from cardiac arrest.
- Patients at greatest risk of life-threatening complications showed hemodynamic instability prior to intubation.
- Successful tracheal intubation on the first attempt of the procedure reduced the risk of complications compared to repeated intubations.
Professor Laffey said: “As a clinician, there is relatively little information about complications associated with tracheal intubation, how they affect patients, and how to minimize risk.
“Our study shows a surprisingly high incidence of life-threatening complications associated with this procedure. Almost half of patients are affected in this way. More importantly, Some of these complications have the potential to be prevented by a variety of approaches and have shown that results can be improved for patients undergoing these high-risk treatments.
“Of particular concern, our study showed that patients suffering from intubation-related adverse events are more likely to die within 28 days of the intensive care unit or adverse events.”
Professor Tim O’Brien, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences at NUI Galway and a consultant physician at the Saolta University Healthcare Group, said: Such studies have a significant impact on clinical practice, and of course the relevance of this study is emphasized as a result of Covid. “
Kevin Clarkson, Clinical Director of Critical Care and Perioperative Care at Saolta Hospital Group / University Hospital Galway, said: “This international observational study, in which researchers from NUI Galway and the Saolta Hospital Group played a leading role, Graduate school education, Equipment and simulation in this dangerous environment.
“This study highlights areas of practice that need improvement and are likely to improve patient outcomes. Specifically, the means to promote them. Tracheal intubation The use of equipment to detect carbon dioxide in a properly placed respiratory tract is a clear opportunity to reduce risk. Training opportunities at the local university hospital level, regional groups, and national training institution programs are essential along with participation in such studies to highlight the needs of critically ill patients from the beginning of acute illness. ”
Vincenzo Russotto et al, Intubation Practices and Adverse Peri-Intubation Events in Severely Patients from 29 Countries, JAMA (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jama.2021.1727
