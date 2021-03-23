Diet to control PCOS





Dear Donovan,

I have PCOS and would like to know what foods are good for me who are healthy. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women of childbearing age. Women with PCOS produce more than normal male hormones (androgens). This results in many symptoms, including the development of follicles in which the ovaries are filled with numerous small fluids. Difficulty in pregnancy; especially excessive hair growth on the face; weight gain; oily skin and acne. In addition, PCOS increases women’s risk of other health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. The cause of PCOS is unknown. However, some researchers believe that genetic and environmental factors play a role in the development of PCOS. However, it is worth noting that PCOS symptoms tend to occur in the family. If you are overweight, losing weight and eating a healthy and balanced diet may improve your symptoms. Women with PCOS usually find it more difficult to lose weight, but losing weight is very important to control the symptoms of PCOS. It would have been good if you gave me an idea of ​​your current food intake, or if you told me if you were exercising. Aside from that, PCOS can generally be controlled by losing weight. In general, to lose weight, you need to reduce your food / calorie intake and increase your calorie-burning process, such as by exercising. You can also reduce or remove starchy carbohydrates such as sugar, fried foods, white rice and flour from your diet. In addition, you need to increase your intake of fruits, vegetables, vegetable juices, and whole grains. Meals such as soups, salads and shakes may also help. Overall, the goal is to ensure that your calorie intake is lower than before. A 4-5 day detox program may also help. Also, regular exercise can help reduce stress as well as lose weight. Overall, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the key to managing PCOS. good luck. Answer questions about weight Are you struggling to lose weight or need advice to lead a healthier life? Please tell us about your health problems. Nutritionist and wellness coach Donovan Grant will answer for you. Grant has over 12 years of experience in the fitness industry and is the owner of DG’s Nutrition and Wellness Center, 39 Lady Musgrave Road. Call him at 876-286-1363. Email your question to [email protected]

Now you can read Jamaica Observer e-paper anytime, anywhere. Jamaica Observer ePaper can be used at home or at work https://bit.ly/epaper-login



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos