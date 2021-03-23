Health unit shuffles staff for contact tracing





Article content The local health unit has canceled the program and is shifting staff to focus on COVID-19 contact tracing and vaccine deployment. As the number of viral cases active in Leeds, Glenville, and Lanark grows, the All Hands-on Deck Directive allows health units to deploy more staff to track people who may have come into contact with virus carriers. I will. “This temporary change allows us to focus on managing large numbers of COVID-19 cases and high-risk contacts while advancing the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, Healthcare Officer. Says. statement. Temporary measures that last until April 9 will cancel the clinic for breastfeeding, sexual health, and non-COVID vaccination. Similarly, the health unit modifies smart work services and well-tested dropoffs. The telephone line remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at 1-800-660-5853 and during non-emergency business hours at 613-345-5685.

Article content Vaccine deployment has been delayed due to a shortage of vaccines, but speeding up is expected as the supply increases. As of last week, a total of 13,997 inhabitants of the health unit with a population of 170,000 received the first shots, some getting both. That number includes 3,746 people who received the first shot last week and 38 people who received the second jab. So far, health units have focused on vaccination of priority health care workers, care and retirement home residents and staff, seniors over 80, adults with chronic home care, and indigenous people over 55. I have done it. Blockville police chief Scott Fraser said Tuesday that frontline officers also had the opportunity to be vaccinated. Talking to the online police services committee, he wasn’t sure if all the police were shot. This week, the State Reservation Hotline has begun scheduling vaccination appointments for people over the age of 75 to begin on April 5. The health unit has its own hotline to assist those who have trouble booking with state numbers. You can contact us at 1-844-369-1234, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, free of charge. [email protected]

