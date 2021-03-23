Health
New studies suggest that bacon and processed meats may increase the likelihood of dementia
New studies suggest that daily consumption of processed meats such as bacon may increase the risk of developing dementia.
Cohort study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Eating 25 grams of processed meat daily was found to increase the risk of developing dementia by 44%.
In contrast, researchers in the same study found that eating raw lean meats such as beef, pork, and veal could actually prevent dementia. Studies show that eating 50 grams of untreated lean meat daily reduces the risk by 19%.
A study led by the University of Leeds used data from the UK Biobank database, including genetic and health information for approximately 500,000 people aged 40-69 years, collected between 2006 and 2010 for meat and cognition. We analyzed the possible association of dementia. People have consumed different types of meat.
Researchers found 2,896 cases of dementia among participants during an eight-year follow-up. These people are generally male, elderly, financially disadvantaged, uneducated, likely to smoke, have low physical activity, have a history of stroke and a history of family dementia. Probability is high. People at genetic risk for dementia are three to six times more likely to develop the disease, but researchers have decided to eat processed meats regardless of whether a person has a genetic predisposition to dementia. He said the associated risks remain the same.
“The prevalence of dementia is increasing worldwide, and diet as a correctable factor may play a role. Our study shows that in addition to increasing evidence related to the consumption of processed meats. , Increasing the risk of various non-infectious diseases, “said Huifeng Zhang, a doctoral student and senior researcher at the Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds University. Said..
However, health experts unrelated to the study warned against over-reading the results, saying the findings did not establish anything certain.
“This study is important when you are in a position to combine the results of multiple studies, but this type of study is so small that you should not over-interpret the results,” said Professor and Professor. Clive Ballard said. The Deputy Prime Minister of the University of Exeter Science Media Center..
“From this study, we should not assume that a once-daily bacon rash increases the risk of dementia by 44%. It is simply impossible to demonstrate that in such a study,” Ballard said. Told.
