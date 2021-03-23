Studies suggest that Viagra may help men with coronary artery disease live longer





male According to the results of a new study, people with stable coronary artery disease who are also taking Viagra may live longer than those who suffer from the disease but are not taking erectile dysfunction medication. Yes, the risk of having a new heart attack is also low Journal of American Universities in Cardiology. Researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden have compared the effects of various ED drugs on men with stable coronary artery disease. All participants had a heart attack, had a balloon dilatation (cardiac catheterization procedure), or had bypass surgery during the 6 months prior to starting treatment for ED. Collecting data from patient, drug, and cause of death registry, researchers examined 16,500 men treated with PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra and Cialis, and just under 2,000 of the participants were used to treat ED. I was given an injectable drug, alprostadil. Ultimately, researchers found that men treated with PDE5 inhibitors live longer than men treated with alprostadil and are at lower risk of new heart attacks, heart failure, balloon dilatation, and bypass surgery. discovered. Urinals may spread coronavirus, research results “The protection was dose-dependent, so the higher the dose of PDE5 inhibitor, the lower the risk,” he said. News release about the findings. “Titer problems are common in older men, and now our study also shows that PDE5 inhibitors can prevent heart attacks and prolong lifespan,” he led the study. Dr. Martin Holtzmann, an adjunct professor at the Karolinska Institute School of Medicine, said. In the statement. Penile microbes may play a role in common vaginal infections, research results Researchers have hypothesized that high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart disease, and that some ED drugs, such as Viagra, may lower blood pressure. That said, Holtzmann said the study was observational and further research is needed on this topic. “This suggests a causal link, but registry studies can’t answer that question,” Holtzmann said in a statement. “Patients who received PDE5 inhibitors may have been healthier and at lower risk than those who received alprostadil. To see if they are risk-reducing drugs, two patients It should be randomly assigned to a group. One is taking PDE5. The results we have just obtained give us a very good reason to undertake such a study. “

