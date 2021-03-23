In the US, the blockade added £ 2 a month





March 23, 2021-Americans earned nearly £ 2 a month under a COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in 2020. New research Published on Monday JAMA network open.. According to the authors of the study, people who maintained the same blockade habit could have increased by £ 20 over the past year. “We know that Weight gain Is already a public health issue in the United States, so there is definitely concern about what makes it worse, and because shelter-in-place orders are so ubiquitous, the number of affected people is so large that it is very Is related to, “said Gregory Marcus, MD. Senior Author and Cardiologist, University of California, San Francisco, Said New York Times.. Marcus and colleagues analyzed over 7,000 weight Measurements of 269 people in 37 states using Bluetooth-connected scales from February 1st to June 1st, 2020. About 52% of the participants were female, 77% were white, and the average age was 52 years. The research team found that participants showed steady weight gain of over 0.5 pounds every 10 days. That’s about £ 1.5 to £ 2 a month. Many of the participants Lose weight Marcus said before the shelter-in-place order came into effect. The·Times.. For those who have not previously lost weight, the blockade effect can be even greater. “It is reasonable to assume that these individuals are generally more involved in their health, more disciplined and above things,” he said. “It suggests that we may be underestimating. This is just the tip of the iceberg.” Small studies are not representative of the whole country and cannot be generalized to the US population, but the authors of the study pointed out that Pandemic.. Participants gained weight regardless of location or chronic medical condition. Overall, people don’t move around much during the blockade, UCSF researchers reported. Another study Was published in Annual report of internal medicine According to smartphone data, the number of steps per day in March 2020 decreased by 27%. Steps increased again throughout the summer, but remained lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic. “The harmful health consequences suggested by these data indicate that simultaneous strategies for reducing weight gain need to be identified,” the author wrote in a recent article. JAMA network open Research, “Finding ways to encourage and enhance a healthy diet, etc.” Physical activity, As local governments are considering new constraints in response to SARS-CoV-2 and potential future pandemics. “

