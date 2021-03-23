Exact Sciences, Stand Up to Cancer, and Jamie Foxx work together to drive colorectal screening





Actor Jamie Foxx is standing up to screen for colorectal cancer. He is a new spokesperson for the Exact Sciences and Stand Up To Cancer public service advertising campaign, encouraging people over the age of 45 to be screened. “The good news is that there are options to get screened easier than you think,” Foxx says in a video PSA.The· motion It also includes digital, printed, and out-of-home ads that have previously appeared in People and Sports Illustrated magazines and American Eagle’s TimeSquare digital billboards. Exact Sciences sells Cologuard’s home cancer screening and is working on the upcoming Cologuard 2.0 version this year. This campaign aims to raise awareness about colorectal screening options. Not only traditional colonoscopy, but also home exams like Exact Sciences for people who may hesitate, said Sung Poblete, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C). And this campaign was natural for Foxx. For him, “the perception of colon cancer is very close to his mind and is an important cause,” Poblete said. “He lost a friend with the illness. He understood how the illness would affect the black community and wanted to help with this important cause.” Relation: Exact Sciences tees up the annual Cologuard Golf Match with professionals, patients and celebrities The Foxx-led PSA campaign is coming from pharmaceutical and healthcare companies as the world is freed from the pandemic blockade and public health problems are revealed, especially due to delayed health examinations in poorly serviced communities. Participate in a wide range of screening calls. The campaign is aimed at everyone over the age of 45, but the broader partnership between Exact and SU2C is specifically aimed at health inequality in the color community. “Last year’s pandemic highlighted and emphasized some disparities in colorectal cancer and colorectal cancer screening, so we said it was a good time to do something different, big and bold. I felt, “said Paul Limburg, Chief Medical Officer for Exact Screening. Science said. The partnership between Exact Sciences and SU2C began last fall with a $ 10 million grant to an entertainment-led cancer awareness group. SU2C will use this funding to identify poorly serviced communities and serve researchers in these areas through free colorectal cancer testing, data collection and sharing, and more. I am creating a “team”. Relation: Roche’s Genentech joins push to encourage cancer screening during pandemics in a campaign partnered with the American Cancer Society While SU2C chose Foxx as the face of the campaign on its own, Limburg praised the choice of popular actors, singers and comedians. “We realized that in order to make a message important, we need to deliver it in a meaningful way, based on what is targeted to the needs of the identified community. — And in many cases it helps to have an identifiable spokesperson involved in the message, “he said.

