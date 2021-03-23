Health
What is Parosmia? -Strange smell and taste after COVID-19, explanation
Delmain DonsonGetty Images
Temporary Loss of odor, Or anosmia, COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears It got a lot of attention as experts learned more about how the coronavirus affects the whole body. Loss of smell and taste, which was not recognized as an official symptomatology in the early stages of the pandemic, is a characteristic sign of the virus.
Now, there are similar, but equally strange, symptoms that more and more people are struggling with: parosmia, distorted A sense of smell.
The exact number of people dealing with parosmia is unknown, but one recent Study review It was found that about half of people with anosmia due to COVID-19 also experience parosmia.
Smell distortions vary, but for most people it smells things very Uncomfortable.People have Said Make the smell and taste of certain foods like garbage.Have some report I can’t even eat my favorite food.
But exactly what causes parosmia? And can it be treated after COVID-19? Here’s what your doctor needs to know if your senses are ruining your dependable diet.
What exactly is parosmia?
Parosmia is a change in the normal perception of odor, such as when the odor of something familiar is distorted. National Institute of Health (NIH (National Institutes of Health) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when first appearing). Parosmia can also cause something that normally smells bad. there is.
“Usually it doesn’t last forever, but it can last for a while,” he says. Eric Holbrook, MD, Director of the Department of Otolaryngology, Massachusetts, and Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Harvard Medical School.Most people recover within 2-4 weeks, but some More than a few months..
What do you smell when you have parosmia?
it depends. People on Twitter describe different odors, including: garbage And even Baby oil.. But technically, parosmia simply means that your sense of smell changes in some way. “Everyone seems to have a rather unique experience,” says Dr. Holbrook. “But in many cases it’s not comfortable.”
Some people with parosmia (lemon and Coffee Both may smell like garbage, but others will have a unique scent of different objects, says Dr. Holbrook.
What Causes Parosmia?
There are several different possible causes.Parosmia Very common After the smell is gone Any Virus.. actually, More than half Many people who lose their sense of smell due to the virus develop parosmia.
Failure can also occur later Head injury, Can cause lesions in parts of the central nervous system involved in the processing of taste.
The exact reason for parosmia is unknown, but the general theory is that the olfactory nerve (nose) Your brain) If damaged by a virus, head injury, or other cause, the nose and brain will be disconnected, Dr. Holbrook explains. As nerves begin to regenerate, they can move to different locations in the brain and distort the sense of smell.
How is Parosmia treated?
Parosmia is usually treated with what is known as olfactory or scent training. Inhale a specific scent Think of that scent should It smells like. So if you’re inhaling the scent of lemon, you’ll try to remember the scent of lemon at the same time.
Studies have shown that it can be an effective treatment option.so Recent researchBy the end of the study, people who had been trained in scents for 6 months showed “clinically relevant improvements” in their ability to sniff accurately.
What if I suspect I have parosmia?
You can do your own scent training at home, but if you have a loss or distortion of your sense of smell, it is advisable to see a doctor. “Whenever my sense of smell is distorted and it persists, I need to see a doctor,” he says. “You want to know what the cause is.”
Parosmia is definitely annoying, but it has a silver lining. “It shows that the nerves are regenerating and is a step towards restoring the sense of smell,” says Dr. Holbrook. “It’s not fun, but it could be a good sign.”
This article is accurate at the time of the press. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses rapidly and the scientific community gains a better understanding of the new coronavirus, some information may have changed since it was last updated. We aim to keep all the stories up to date, CDC, WHO, And yours Local public health sector To keep up to date with the latest news. Always consult your doctor for professional medical advice.
