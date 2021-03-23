Vaccine eligibility is open to more Detroit residents and people working face-to-face in Detroit





Adults over the age of 18 who have a job that requires regular reporting of working directly in the city and Detroit residents who work in the city or in the suburbs are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes Detroit office workers, media members, and people working in hair and nail salons in the city. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the expansion on Monday, saying the Detroit Department of Health also plans to provide onsite immunization to companies with at least 100 employees working directly with them. .. February, workers in the food service industry Living or working in Detroit You can start an appointment schedule to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. From March 22, Michigan residents are at high risk over the age of 16 Medical condition or disorder People over the age of 50 were eligible for the vaccine, regardless of their health status. High-risk conditions that are considered vaccine-eligible include asthma, hypertension, autoimmune diseases, and obesity (BMI 30 and above). On Monday, April 5, the vaccine pool will be further open to previously ineligible residents of Michigan over the age of 16. This latest eligibility expansion from the city of Detroit will take place on Monday after the mayor reports the deaths of eight urban dwellers between the ages of 65 and 93 from the virus and the deaths of restaurant workers in their 40s. These COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in the last two weeks as the state’s positive rate has doubled in the last three weeks. Recently, thousands of office workers may return to the city. Increased indoor dining capacityAnd with the city’s positive rate more than doubling in the last decade, vaccination of workers in the Detroit restaurant industry is now a top priority.Several restaurants around Metro Detroit again spontaneously Closed The staff’s COVID-19 case was positive. Eligible Detroit residents and employees should call (313) 230-0505 to schedule an appointment. Vaccination will take place at the TCF Center in downtown. Michigan residents seeking vaccine information or registering for a vaccine appointment should visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.. Check with your local health department, hospital or pharmacy for vaccine reservations.

