NY killed 40,000 in COVID-19

NY reaches a tough milestone from COVID-19

53 people Death due to coronavirus-related causes On Monday, the state totaled 40,023. The total death toll on Long Island has increased to 3,021 in Nassau County and 3,209 in Suffolk.

State tolls have begun to evoke comparisons with other tough milestones, including thousands of Americans killed in war and terrorist attacks.

The latest COVID-19 data show the level and positive rate of new cases of the virus in New York. The average 7-day positive rate for the entire state was 3.33%, a slight increase from the past few days, but the level for Long Island was 4.37%, the same as the previous day.

Still, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday was optimistic about the state’s direction.

Nassau Coliseum mass vaccination site It opened on Tuesday in Uniondale. The Colosseum site will distribute the vaccine Monday through Saturday from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm. You can book from the county’s Vaccine Schedule Portal.

New positive numbers reported today: 533 in Nassau, 529 in Suffolk, 3,492 in New York City, 6,801 across the state.

Speaking, praying, crying: nurses leaned against each other through trauma

Kerita Jackson, a nurse in the emergency room, was looking for a way to relieve the stress and sadness she had been struggling with since the pandemic began.

Like many nurses, Jackson at Centereach I can’t shake the scene The death and helplessness she experienced while working at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital during the peak of the pandemic last spring.

“We were doing everything we could, but the patients didn’t get better,” said 39-year-old Jackson, who has been a nurse for over 12 years. “I sat in a driveway car and probably cried for an hour. I couldn’t talk to my fiancée … no one really intends to understand until I see what you see.”

Experts say it’s too early to determine the long-term effects of a pandemic on the physical and mental health of nurses. Many have sought treatment, medicine, and fellow help to help them cope. But others are hesitant to ask for help.

LI COVID-19 vaccine, testing company looks abroad

Long Island developers of vaccines, therapies and tests for COVID-19 are looking to overseas markets as major pharmaceutical companies are upset in the country.

The Biden administration has said it has ordered Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to have enough vaccine to inoculate all US adults by the end of May. These companies are also working on booster shots in case they need it for a variant of the virus.

Other parts of the world are lagging behind while the United States is gaining momentum. In some countries, Hauppauge-based United Biomedical Inc will not receive large doses of vaccine until mid-2022 or 2023. Mei Mei Hu, co-founder and CEO of COVAXX, who merged with another division of COVAXX to form Vaxxinity.

“Our job is to serve countries that are not at the forefront,” said Hu. “This is not just a US issue.”

Here are some updates A long island company that continues to devise tools to combat pandemics.

“Tension was extraordinary” for the university

A year after the virus suddenly forced students to flee the campus for distance instruction, COVID-19 is still in a way that can reshape the way on-campus work is done and the course is taught. I’m upset my college life.

Within a few weeks, the transformation of the crash replaced the usual way of doing business with technically complex digital education and a remote workforce, while students, faculty and staff endured the trauma of fear of infection and loss.

“The tension was extraordinary,” said Christine Riordan, president of Adelphi University.

Use These challenges, The university has largely succeeded in containing the virus, avoiding a significant reduction in registrations, they said.

Moreover, for college students, this year Isolation and stress..

What you need to know

New York City is back 80,000 local government employees in the office From May 3rdSaid Major Bill de Blasio.

U.S. trial results AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is “Old information“It may mean that the company provided an incomplete view of the validity data, federal health officials said Tuesday.

Knicks protects Derrick Rose Some members of his family, including him and his children, said on Monday, Had COVID-19..

Baldwin’s St. Christopher School According to church officials, it will be closed in June. Another Catholic Grammar School Due to the influence of the pandemic, the shutdown was announced.

Long Island bride By signing an online petition sent to Governor Cuomo, he opposes the latest virus regulations on the state’s wedding industry.Incredibly restrictive rules“It’s causing havoc in the industry.

News to you

Put the brunch in the box and take it home. The new trend is like a pork plate, but for brunch. You may not be celebrating a weekend brunch, but restaurants focus on loading brunch essentials for people to bring home into boxes and boards. There are 6 places here We offer branch boxes in the area.

Get vaccine apparel from Long Islander. You saw happy photos and posts from people on social media that they got their COVID-19 vaccine — and one long islander I came up with apparel So you can wear it. The clothing line is available online at hoodies, crop tops, beanies and masks labeled #IGOTVAXXED or #GETVAXXED.

Elton John is hosting a virtual Oscar party. And anyone You can go — if you have $ 20. The Elton John AIDS Foundation invites everyone in an hour. Virtual Preshow Oscar Party Special Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, Dua Lipa performed. The proceeds are donated to young people who are at risk and live with HIV.

Is it okay to travel again? Experts will discuss trends across the industry and what to expect this summer at the upcoming Newsday Live webinar. Please register in advance For the noon event, and submit your question.

In addition, chat with Don Lemon. Join the Newsday Live Author Series on Wednesday at 7:30 pm Discuss his new book “This is the Fire” with the anchor of the popular news show “CNN Tonight”. Register here..

Commentary

People on Long Island flock to the natural space. Newsday Opinion columnist Michael Dobie wrote: 90 minutes after the hike, I was behind Stump Pond in Blydenburgh County Park in Smithtown. Hikers usually experience some loneliness when they reach the back of a lake or mountain.

But it was in the midst of a pandemic last August, behind Bridenberg, crossing a trail with a group of hikers coming in the opposite direction. After that, a family of four was hanging at the water’s edge right next to the trail. Then a hiker and a group of boys taking care of them by bicycle.

And that was ok.

Rather than ruining lost fantasies, I was relieved to know that others were seeking the same comfort and pursuing the same peace, or at least exercising their recreational muscles.

Much happened during the year of the coronavirus. Continue reading..