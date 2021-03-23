Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths and 316 new cases

Governor Brown issued a statement a year after the “Stay-at-home order” order

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,367, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 316 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016.

Additional counties approved for vaccination expansion

OHA announced that 20 counties in Oregon have submitted proof of their intention to immediately provide COVID-19 vaccination to an expanded eligibility group. This shows an increase of 7 counties from Monday.

The counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutz, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Lynn, Marul, Marion, Morrow, Pork, Shaman, Umatilla, Union, and Yamhill.

By proving These counties You can now start vaccination of all the individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 6 Before Monday, March 29, the previously designated start date for the entire state.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that 18,241 new doses of COVID-19 vaccination were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 10,845 doses were given on Monday and 7,396 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Oregon currently receives a total of 768,927 first and second doses of Pfizer, 746,354 first and second doses of Moderna, and 32,803 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 971,685 Pfizer, 978,400 Modana, and 60,100 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Tuesday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

The St. Charles Health System reported 35,503 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 109 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, seven fewer than on Monday. There are 16 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two less than Monday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported two COVID-19 patients as of 4 am on Tuesday, neither in the ICU nor on the ventilator.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (3), Benton (2), Craccamah (30), Colombia (2), Coose (4), Crook (2), Curry (4). ), Deschutz (24), Douglas (7), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (28), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lane (17), Lincoln ( 5), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Multnomah (44), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (10), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington ( 56) and Yamhill (6).

The 2,366th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 85-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on 16 March and died at Bay Area Hospital on 21 March. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,367th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 67-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 2 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on March 13. She had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

Governor Brown saves lives by issuing a statement a year after the stay-at-home order

(Salem, Oregon) — Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement on Tuesday, a year after signing the Oregon Stay-at-Home Order.

“A year ago, the Oregons were at home and worked together to protect our loved ones from the illnesses we were just beginning to understand. Thanks to last year’s wise choices, Oregon has COVID- The number of 19 cases and deaths remains the lowest in the country.

“A year later, as we reduce the COVID-19 infection rate and vaccinate more Oregons daily, schools, businesses and communities will resume. Wear masks and stay away to keep each other safe. While still some of our best defenses. COVID-19, today we have three safe and effective vaccines to protect ourselves. As of today, almost One million Oregons have been vaccinated at least once, and Oregon has more than 1.5 million first and second vaccinations.

“We have vaccinated front-line doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals. Most against Oregons, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the elderly, and COVID-19 living in long-term care facilities. Vulnerable people. First responders, child care providers, and educators from kindergarten to high school.

“But it’s clear that more must be done to reach the Oregonians disproportionately affected by the health and economic implications of COVID-19. Currently, the underlying health of Oregon citizens. To blacks, indigenous peoples, Latin Americans, Latin Americans, Pacific Islands, tribes, and people of color in Oregon as they work to quickly immunize state and frontline workers. We need to increase our reach. We continue to work with local public health partners, federal-approved tribes in Oregon, and community-based organizations to ensure fair access to vaccination. Has improved.

“We still have to be careful as new COVID-19 mutations continue to spread. We are growing steadily every day, but we need to wear masks, keep distance and be vaccinated. We have the opportunity to get out of this crisis and rebuild stronger, fairer and more equitable Oregon, as we did today a year ago. “