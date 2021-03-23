Health
You have been vaccinated against COVID! NJ healthcare professionals will talk about what you can do now.
approximately 1.2 million Garden State residents Fully vaccinated for Coronavirus You may be wondering: has anything changed? Do I need to wear a mask to stay socially distant when I return to a restaurant meal or a game?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or the first and only dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Still, when resuming New Jersey, state officials have not established rules or regulations that are exempt for certain residents being vaccinated.
New Jersey companies such as restaurants, bars, casinos, gyms, personal care services and amusement facilities last Friday Allowed to expand indoor capacity From 35% to 50%. In addition, Friday’s private gathering limits have increased to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
These actions Executive order Published by Governor Phil Murphy, it is intended for all residents of New Jersey, regardless of vaccination status.
Still, nothing has changed as a result of ongoing vaccine deployments. Vaccinated New Jersey residents can contact the site they are visiting or traveling in advance to see if the policy has changed as a result of vaccine availability.
For example, an individual I’m trying to watch a match at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field Unless you can prove that you are vaccinated, you must show evidence of PCR or rapid antigen COVID-19 testing.
Earlier this month, the CDC relaxed various COVID-19 regulations related to masking and testing procedures for vaccinated people.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to cover their faces while indoors with other fully vaccinated people. The CDC said. You can also go without a mask with one other household of unvaccinated people, unless you are at high risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.
In addition, fully vaccinated people exposed to people with COVID-19 may isolate themselves unless they are symptomatic or live in a group environment (correction facility, detention center, group home, etc.). You don’t have to go through an inspection.
However, David Cennimo, an infectious disease specialist at Rutgers New Jersey Medical College, said: Earlier told NJ Advance Media that he was “a little uncomfortable” These updated CDC guidelines mainly help experts not only see how effective the vaccine is against new variants of the virus, but also prevent someone from continuing to spread the virus to others. It remains uncertain how effective it is.
Cennimo added this week that there is really nothing that a fully vaccinated person should be “easy without precautions” compared to an unvaccinated person. ..
“I think it might be more comfortable to sit in a restaurant if you’re completely vaccinated … but I don’t think it’s completely risk-free,” Cennimo said. “And people have their own risk analysis and need to understand it.”
That point is Press Three fully vaccinated residents of the state from Hawaii are currently infected with COVID-19. According to PennLive.com, Is affiliated with NJ Advance Media.
Doctors told ABC News affiliates that the vaccine “does not prevent the infection, but reduces the risk of hospitalization and serious symptoms,” PennLive said, so reports of the infection were not surprising.
Cennimo points out the importance of recognizing the updated regulatory nuances of the CDC, rather than considering that vaccinated people do not have to follow most of the precautionary measures that continue to apply. did.
The CDC still recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear masks, stay socially distant, and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas while in public places. Authorities also said that vaccinated people could meet with people who were not vaccinated from multiple households, visit people who were not particularly vulnerable to the virus, or live with them. He said he shouldn’t.
“A certain number of people have just decided for some reason that this means something different,” Cennimo said. “And I almost continue to want to yell.’Where did you get it?’
“The CDC came out and I said I could go to school 3 feet instead of 6 feet social distance.. And they were very clear: we’re only talking about school, not about work, not about restaurants … but you’re the people behind your heart I know that will be: For school, why do I need to be socially distant at the bar? That’s why this is coming. “
When can a vaccinated person begin to return to normal life? According to Senimo, it’s a “difficult question to answer,” but it relies heavily on reaching the point where most people are vaccinated, and they don’t have to worry about getting serious illnesses from the virus. He believes.
“I’ve been back to the way I was talking about the flu all this time,” Cennimo said. “The flu vaccine is only 40% to 50% effective, but it doesn’t go to the hospital and prevents it from getting into the ICU or ventilator, and that’s what I think we’re seeing — And COVID is not gone. “
He further emphasized that not everyone is aware of it now, but may not necessarily want to return to what was once considered normal.
“Why did I fly without a mask? Given that it was just known,” Oh, I’m traveling, I’m going to catch a cold. “-You’re in your travel time I almost budgeted it. And now we are seeing how all those (disease) rates have fallen, “Cennimo said. “Public transport: No one thought the subway was clean. So why does it sound so crazy to keep wearing a mask on the subway, as China and Japan have been doing for decades? Did you never get off the subway and didn’t want to wash your hands? “
