A Brazilian post records 3,251 virus deaths in one day





Rio de Janeiro – Brazil reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for the first time on Tuesday, calling on the government and the new health minister to take action to stop the recurrence of the coronavirus infection. In recent weeks, Latin America’s largest country has become the global epicenter of a pandemic, with more deaths from the virus every day than any other country. The record casualties of 3,251 deaths on Tuesday were caused by Brazil’s most populous state of São Paulo. São Paulo recorded 1,021 new deaths, well above the record high of 713 in July last year. The pandemic is on the verge of collapse of the Brazilian state’s healthcare system, and hospitals are monitoring the ICU’s beds to fill up and reduce the stock of oxygen needed for respiratory support. Most recent states have adopted measures to limit their activities beyond the fierce resistance of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has consistently downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, arguing that the economy must continue to hum to prevent worsening difficulties, and criticizing the health measures imposed by local leaders. On Friday, he appealed to the Supreme Court to revoke the curfew enacted by the two states and the federal districts of Brazil, but the Supreme Court had previously imposed such restrictions on the governor and mayor. We have ruled that we have the authority to hire. Advertising Public health experts and economists said Bolsonaro is presenting the wrong choice between maintaining good health and financial well-being. On Tuesday, cardiologist Marcelo Keiloga became Minister of Health, making him the fourth person since the onset of the health crisis. He succeeded General Eduardo Pazuero of the active army. According to Brazilian media, Queiroga’s oath was delayed by a week as he sold his stake in a healthcare company and the government tried to find a suitable position for Pazuello. Carlos Lula, chairman of the National Council of Health Ministers, said in a statement that the coronavirus crisis was exacerbated by delays in vaccine availability and lack of communication about the importance of preventative measures. He called on the new minister to work with state and local governments. “More than ever, the population needs national coordination to face COVID-19, and accurate science-based actions ensure prevention of new infections and timely diagnosis of sick people. And support all Brazilians, “says Lula. statement. Advertising Seven of Brazil’s 26 states have reported problems in ensuring adequate oxygen supply, the Ministry of Health told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The agency said it plans to dispatch hundreds of oxygen cylinders and set up an oxygen plant. Hundreds of Brazilian economists, including former Finance Minister and Central Bank Governor, approached the Brazilian government In an open letter published on Monday Adopt stricter restrictions to speed up vaccination and prevent the spread of coronavirus, including the possibility of lockdown. “This recession and its harmful social consequences are caused by a pandemic and will not be overcome until the pandemic is controlled by competent action from the federal government,” the letter read. “The controversy over the economic impact of social distance reflects the false dilemma of saving lives and ensuring the retention of vulnerable people,” he added. Advertising According to statistics maintained by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil’s total death toll is close to 300,000, the second largest in the world after the United States.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

