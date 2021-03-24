COVID Vaccine Discovery: Pharmacy, County, State Sites Open Slots

As the number of New Yorkers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine increases, locations throughout Long Island are preparing to meet demand.

CVS Pharmacy will begin making appointments to vaccinate people over the age of 50 on Wednesday. The Nassau Coliseum vaccination site will open on Tuesday and will be available to residents of all states that meet eligibility requirements.

However, finding a promise still requires some patience and tenacity. Checks at state mass vaccination sites on Long Island, such as Jones Beach and Stony Brook University, showed that no slots were available on Tuesday.

Below is a breakdown of several sites and locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties and how to make a reservation.

Are you qualified?

On Monday, the state announced that the pool of New Yorkers covered by the COVID-19 vaccine had been expanded. Including people over 50.. I used to be over 60 years old.

Other categories include healthcare professionals, first responders, key workers, teachers and school staff, public transport employees, and people with specific medical conditions that increase the risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. However, it is not limited to these.

For a complete list, please visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov Click Eligibility Confirmation.

Places operated by New York State

The state operates vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College, SUNY Old Westbury, Stony Brook Southampton, Stony Brook, and Jones Beachfield 3 on Long Island.

Residents of New York who meet the eligibility requirements can be vaccinated at these locations. There is no carry-on on these sites and you will need to book online or by phone.

Reservations can be made in the following ways “AmIE ligible” tool Call the state website or the 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829) hotline.

Places operated by Nassau County

Nassau County operates four vaccination sites: the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, the Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel, the Nassau Community College in East Garden City, and the LIU Post in Brookville.

These centers are open to all New Yorkers who meet the eligibility requirements.

To make a reservation, go to nassaucountyny.gov Click on the COVID-19 banner.

Places operated by Suffolk County

Suffolk County operates a vaccine site on the campuses of Suffolk County Community College in Selden and Riverhead. Qualified New Yorkers can be vaccinated at these centers.

The county recently announced a new online portal that allows people to book appointments and pre-register for future appointments.Website vax4.suffolkcountyny.gov..

pharmacy

Pharmacies throughout New York are allowed to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to certain eligible groups: people over the age of 50, teachers and school staff, and the risk of serious illness from COVID-19. People with specific medical conditions that increase.

CVS offers vaccinations at selected locations on Long Island. Officials said Tuesday that the website will be updated to reflect new state guidance that will allow people over the age of 50 to be vaccinated.

It wasn’t available as of Tuesday afternoon, but company officials Encouraged people to check CVS.com on a regular basis As more doses are received, more appointments will be available.

Walgreens also offers vaccinations at some stores.Target customers Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine Alternatively, call the 1-800-Walgreens Phone Scheduler, available in English and Spanish, to find an available vaccination appointment.

You also need to make sure that you are vaccinated at an independently owned pharmacy on Long Island.

Stop & Shop

Stop-and-shop supermarkets offer vaccines at all pharmacy locations, company officials said Tuesday.

According to the company, only vaccinations are given to persons aged 50 and over, 18 and over with certain medical conditions at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19, and public and private K-12 teachers or school staff. Is approved to do. Live, work and study in New York.

Customers must first complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Eligibility Form. You can then schedule your vaccination at: stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine..

With David Reich Hale