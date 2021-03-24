Allegany County Set for “Big Week” of COVID-19 Vaccination | Coronavirus

Wellsville — This week’s COVID-19 vaccination is the largest and most comprehensive to date, Allegany County health officials reported Tuesday.

“This week is a big week for Alleghany County, where the COVID-19 Clinic is located,” said Teresa Moore, who oversees DOH’s public health educator. “This is the largest amount of vaccine we have ever received from the state.”

In addition, Moore said that not only are anyone over the age of 50 eligible for the vaccine, but some work in publicly-faced or inaccessible jobs at work. Said. People with comorbidities can also request an appointment.

Reservations for a vaccine clinic in Wellsville later this week are still possible. The clinic will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the former Kmart Building on 121 Bolivar Road at Riverwalk Plaza. All vaccines require a reservation and are a combination of Pfizer and Modana two-shot vaccines. The clinics are:

• Thursday: 800 doses of Pfizer vaccine from 8 am to 4 pm.

• Friday: 670 doses of the modelna vaccine from 8 am to 4 pm.

• Saturday: 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from 8 am to 4 pm.

• Sunday: 540 doses of Pfizer vaccine from 8 am to noon.

Those who arrive and do not have a reservation may be rejected at the clinic. As of this week, all New Yorkers over the age of 50, as well as those with comorbidities in publicly facing jobs, are eligible for the vaccine.

The modelna vaccine is limited to people over the age of 18, and the Pfizer vaccine can be given to qualified minors over the age of 16 based on work or medical condition, but parents or guardians must be present at the clinic.

A link to register is posted, www.alleganyco.com.. If you need registration assistance due to lack of internet access, please call (585) 268-9250.

County officials reported that the second dose clinic, originally set on Friday, had moved to a new location at the same time. Previously set up at Belmont’s Genesis Valley Central School, it will be the former K-Martville in Wellsville, alongside the first-dose clinic on the day.

Authorities hope that clinics will help increase delayed immunization rates in the region.

As of Tuesday morning, 9,561 residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. This is 20.6% of the total population of the county. Of these, 4,997 have completed the vaccine series, accounting for 10.8% of all residents.

Both percentages remain the lowest in the state. Throughout New York, 26.5% (5.29 million) of state residents have received at least one dose and 13.8% have completed the vaccine series. The four counties reported lower rates than the lowest Allegany county in the Bronx county, with 19.4% of residents receiving at least one dose.

Local, state, and federal officials recommend anyone who is eligible for an appointment. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that it is unclear what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before reaching herd immunity. This is because the morbidity rate varies from disease to disease. For example, measles requires a 95% immunization rate to stop the spread of the community, while other diseases are effective at an immunization rate of 60% to 70%.

Nature reports Thursday that it is under the age of 16 that makes up more than one-fifth of the U.S. population, complicating the ability to obtain enough vaccines to stop or stop the spread of the community. The fact that the vaccine has not been approved. Vaccine hesitation can also affect the ability to reach herd immunity, whether or not there is a risk of side effects, misinformation, or other reasons, according to CDC officials.

6 new COVID-19 Cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to date to 3,042. Of these cases, 2,963 have recovered. State officials report that 82 county residents died from the disease, 55 of which occurred within the county’s boundaries.

County officials reported 111 valid quarantines on Tuesday, with 10,976 orders placed so far.