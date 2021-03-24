Maine launches vaccine pre-registration system as eligibility expands to over 50

State health officials will launch a website on Tuesday to allow residents of Maine 16 and older to pre-register and eventually book COVID-19 vaccinations.

The website is still under development, but it is not the state-wide centralized registration and booking system envisioned in the early weeks of the Maine vaccination campaign. Instead, the new site appears to be aimed at small or new vaccination providers who do not yet have an easy-to-use online platform for vaccination bookings.

“The current goal is to enroll as many people as possible as soon as possible,” said Dr. Nirab Shah, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. “Therefore, this platform … does not replace the existing scheduling platform. Sites that want to get more vaccinations but are dissatisfied with their own existing scheduling platform, or want to be online but have no scheduling Will fill the (site) gap. “

The new website vaccinateme.maine.gov.. Currently, users cannot use this site to schedule bookings, but Shah said more features will be added in the near future as more vaccine providers choose to use the state-owned system.

CDC officials in Maine did not respond to requests for information about the IT contractors that helped the state create the website on Tuesday, including the amount paid.

Representatives of the state’s two largest healthcare providers, Maine Health and Northern Light Health, said their organizations plan to continue to use their own registration and scheduling platforms for the foreseeable future. Northern Wright and Main Health operate four mass immunization sites in Portland, Scarborough, Sanford and Bangor, as well as small state-wide clinics.

John Porter, a spokesman for Maine Health, said information technology staff are working to integrate the network platform with the state platform. In the meantime, individuals who want to be sure to be on the Maine Health list will still need to pre-register with the system.

“Since January, when vaccinations for people over the age of 70 began, we will continue to invest in the system to improve the user experience and add new features such as online scheduling,” Porter said in a statement. I’ve done it. ” “This system is directly linked to our electronic medical records and is an important part of building a vaccination infrastructure that can handle up to 36,000 vaccinations, including up to 18,000 initial vaccinations per week. This is significantly above the current vaccine allocation. State. “

The state launched a new website “soft launch” without prior promotion on the same day that residents of Maine between the ages of 50 and 59 were eligible for vaccination. The expansion is expected to increase shipments of vaccines arriving in Maine in the coming weeks, allowing an additional 164,000 residents of Maine to sign up for shots.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 369,484 people (about 27.5% of Maine’s 1.3 million population) had at least one vaccination, and 16.5% had both Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or a single vaccination. I have received it. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine.

The next phase of Maine vaccination will begin on April 19, which is open to all residents aged 16 and over.

As of Tuesday evening, dose allocation to the state was not available next week, but Shah said federal distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not expected to be “robuster” than expected. It was. Maine may receive large, one-off shipments of Pfizer, but Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine distribution is expected to increase significantly in April.

The main CDC plans to receive 35,190 first doses of Pfizer, Modana, and J & J vaccines this week, with the second dose being sent separately at the scheduled dose. In addition, pharmacies in Hannaford, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart in the state have received their own vaccine assignments currently reserved for educators, school staff, or nursery teachers in accordance with federal regulations.

Asked if Maine is on track to open its eligibility on April 19, Shah said, given the forecast for increased vaccination supply and the ability of existing vaccination sites to expand if supply allows. The line said it was still realistic. In addition, Shah is encouraged by the rate of vaccination, with about two-thirds of people over the age of 60 receiving the first vaccination.

“We are confident about this, based on some of these factors,” says Shah. “If any of these change, connect it to the calculator and see where it goes. But for now, I’m very encouraged.”

Maine is ranked among the top 10 states across the country by the percentage of the population who received at least one dose or completed a vaccination program. Clinic operators say they can provide more shots each day if they have the dose at hand, but supply remains limited nationwide.

The state’s pre-registration, and ultimately scheduling website, launched this week will bring new changes to the state’s vaccination campaign.

Like most states across the country, Maine has chosen not to use the federal system launched by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the end of last year. This was due to the lack of full-service capabilities that state officials said they needed. However, the lack of a state-wide centralized system forced medical networks to quickly launch their own registration and booking systems.

The result is a jumble of systems, some offering pre-registration and waiting lists, while others make bookings available only on a first-come, first-served basis. Some of the early issues reported by users (phone latency measured over time, overwhelming internet servers, lack of validation, etc.) have smoothed over time.

However, Maine needs to navigate the mazes of different systems, and many choose to register in multiple locations in the hope of increasing their chances of stealing promises. State pre-registration systems may replace some of these systems, but Shah says some vaccine providers will stick to existing platforms rather than trying to switch major information technologies. Said that you are likely to choose.

“In the midst of a pandemic, making these big IT shifts when the system is generally functioning normally is a problem,” says Shah.

The Main CDC reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Tuesday. 131 cases were the lowest reported by state health authorities in almost a month, reducing the moving average of newly confirmed or possible infections in Maine to 200 over a 7-day period. I am.

To date, the Main CDC has tracked 48,773 confirmed or possible COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March last year. The number of residents of Maine whose deaths were associated with COVID-19 was 731 on Tuesday, and two more died.

As of Tuesday, 79 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, 25 of whom were treated with critical care units and 13 were connected to ventilators.

