Chicago Stops Vaccine on Innovative Express Care After 6K Administration “Misplacement” – NBC Chicago





Innovative Express Care, a healthcare provider that has signed a contract to vaccinate employees of Chicago public schools, after the Chicago Department of Health has stated that more than 6,000 doses have been deliberately “misassigned.” We have stopped supplying vaccines to. According to the city, Innovative Express Care “vaccinated non-CPS individuals without prior permission.” “Based on the CPDH review of IEC vaccine allocation and administration, we have determined that we have deliberately misassigned more than 6,000 vaccines,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday. “This is completely unacceptable behavior.” We were unable to contact Innovative Express Care immediately for comment on the allegations. CDPH has recovered all vaccine doses already distributed or stored in Innovative Express Care and said the facility will not vaccinate any more initial doses. Those who are scheduled for a second vaccination through the IEC will be “vaccinated at a special clinic” at Truman University. The city said these residents would be contacted about the next steps to schedule their second dose. In addition, the city said it has identified a new provider to take over vaccination for those who have already booked through Innovative Express Care. “Business continuity is our number one priority,” read the CDPH statement. “CPS personnel booked on Wednesday, March 24th will be rescheduled in the near future and notifications are in progress. CPS personnel scheduled after Thursday, March 25th will be on the same CPS High School site. Will continue to be vaccinated at. Originally planned. “ This is Chicago’s second medical system, confirming that the city has stopped supplying vaccines due to improper vaccination. Loretto Hospital We also saw the city stalled the first dose after several cases in which the coronavirus vaccine was allegedly given to individuals involved in the hospital board. According to Chicago Mayor Lori Wrightfoot, the outage of vaccine supplies at Loretto will continue for the foreseeable future in at least four cases currently under investigation. “We’re worried we’ll hear more, that’s why we pushed the pause,” Wrightfoot said on Monday. “I’m in touch with the CEO and board members, and they have something to do to rebuild their trust in their community.” Wrightfoot said individuals scheduled for a second dose of the vaccine at the hospital could continue to receive them, but said the hospital did not expect it to. In the near future, the first dose will be given. “I don’t think they’ll be back online soon,” Wrightfoot said. “We are there to support them when they identify system and control issues. It’s a shame we’ve come to this.” Earlier this month, hospital officials confirmed that a vaccination event had been held. Employee of Trump Tower in Chicago. Other reported events included members of the CEO’s suburban church and a judge in Cook County. Latest allegations Published by Block Club Chicago on Monday. According to the publication, the vaccine dose was provided to individuals at a jewelry store on Oak Street in Chicago, where a private event for vaccine employees was held. Loretto Hospital’s board has been leadership since then Rebuked for vaccine scandalHowever, no further details were provided.

