Residents of North Bay Parry Sound may have to wait for additional vaccines





Article content The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit may have to wait a little longer to see an increase in vaccine supply. The majority of state health units began making vaccination appointments for people between the ages of 75 and 79 on Monday, but local health units make those appointments on Monday due to lack of supply. I said I can’t. The Health Unit states that the Ministry of Health has currently assigned sufficient COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate individuals over the age of 80, as well as top-priority and high-priority health care workers. The health unit states that the state is advocating increased allocation of local COVID-19 vaccines. However, until the increase is approved, the health unit will inform individuals aged 75-79 years, “to ensure that the vaccine currently assigned to the health unit district is used by the highest priority group.” I am asking you to postpone your reservation.

Article content The Ministry of Health says it recognizes that vaccination rates can change over time,“Balanced and impartial distribution of vaccines to health units,” according to an email sent by the Ministry of Health. “”As vaccine availability and availability stabilize, future allocations will be more consistent with the population of each medical unit, taking into account additional priority populations that are consistent with the ethical framework, based on regional and urgent needs. It will be like. “ Rebecca Bozzato, spokeswoman for Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli, said Fedeli continues to urge the federal government to get more vaccines. Premier Doug Ford has dealt with the situation in Sudbury. At a media conference on Monday, Ford said he wanted to do more to increase Sudbury vaccination, but he can’t promise what he doesn’t have. He said the federal government of Canada needed to provide more vaccines to the state. Ford answered a question from Sudbury.com on Monday and could more COVID-19 vaccines be directed to the Sudbury area to help offset the increasing number of infected people? About. “I hate using these analogies, but I have to put on a hose where the fire broke out,” Ford said, adding that Sudbury is now no different than the rest of Ontario. “If there is an outbreak in a particular area, I think it’s important to reallocate all resources to the area where the outbreak is seen. It’s the same as Toronto. Because certain areas of Toronto are really hotspots. , We are focusing on those areas, “said Ford. “We want to increase it in areas where we actually see outbreaks, and that’s not all, and we need to do a lot of testing in these areas,” says Ford. Use files from Postmedia (and Len Gillis, Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the Government of Canada).

