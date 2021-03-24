Gathering Place offers a one-month cancer education program for the minority community





Cleveland, Ohio — Meeting place, The Cancer Support Center has launched a community program in the Minority Health Month series aimed at raising awareness and education about cancer in groups left out of society. Starting Thursday, March 25, the virtual free program covers topics such as healthy cooking, prostate cancer and long-term care. “At Gathering Place, we are committed to learning how to best serve the needs of individuals and families to address the effects of cancer across a diverse minority population of Cleveland’s racial, ethnic and sexual orientation. “We are,” Gathering Place said in a statement. A series called “Family Problems: A Real Conversation When Cancer Occurs Near Home” Cleveland Office of Minority Health And that Cleveland Clinic Tausig Cancer Center. Presenters include doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, Gathering Place, and Cleveland Minority Health Office. Cancer statistics from the Prevent Cancer Foundation show racial, ethnic, and LGBTQ + community health inequalities. Black men are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer as white men.

Although black and white women have similar breast cancer rates, black women are 40% more likely to die of the disease.

Women of Hispanic descent are less likely to undergo timely cervical cancer screening than women of other races / ethnic groups.

Approximately 32% of LGBTQ + adults smoke, 68% higher than other adults, and LGBT adults may have a higher incidence of smoking-related cancers, including lung cancer. Registration is required.Move to touchedbycancer.org/minorityhealth Alternatively, please call 216-595-9546. The schedule is as follows: Prostate Cancer in the African-American Community — Part 1 Thursday, March 25, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Learn about the importance of early screening, the latest information on the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, and discuss survival concerns for African-American men. Prostate Cancer in the African-American Community — Part 2 Thursday, April 1st, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm In this session, we will discuss the intimacy of couples dealing with prostate cancer and discuss in small groups. Gun Fighting Kitchen Wednesday, April 14th, 6pm to 7pm Identify the barriers vulnerable people face when accessing healthy foods Rebecca Katz Online Cancer Fighting Kitchen Course.. The panel discusses how lack of access to healthy foods can lead to an increased risk of obesity and cancer. Family Issues: Rose Reversal in the Color Community Wednesday, April 21st, 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm What happens when an adult child becomes a parent? Discuss how to have a tough conversation with an elderly loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer.

