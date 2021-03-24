Health
Pre-exercise caffeine helps you burn fat
March 23, 2021-Photographed caffeine -Or drink hard Coffee –30 minutes ago aerobic exercise According to you can increase fat burning New research Was published in Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition..
Effect of caffeine Higher in the case of motion The authors write that it takes place in the afternoon instead of in the morning.
“It is recommended to exercise in the sky stomach Increasing fat oxidation in the morning is commonplace, “said Dr. Francisco Jose Amaro Gahete, lead author and physiologist at the University of Granada. In the statement..
“But it’s unclear whether this increase was due to morning exercise or long-term inactivity, so this recommendation may lack scientific evidence,” he said. ..
As part of the study, 15 men (mean age 32 years) completed four exercise tests at 7-day intervals.They took a dose of 3 mg / kg (3 milligrams per kilogram of them) body weight)of Green coffee Bean flour, almost equivalent to strong Coffee, Or placebo Dissolved in water.. Each person completes the test under all four conditions in a random order, caffeine Or a placebo at 8 am and 5 pm 30 minutes before each test
On the day of the test, participants took caffeine or placebo, took a 30-minute break, and then started cycling. The research team standardized pre-test conditions such as time elapsed since the last meal, stimulant consumption, and exercise, and measured fat oxidation, maximal oxygen uptake, and exercise intensity.
Overall, the research team found that they were taking caffeine 30 minutes before aerobic bacteria. work out increase thick Oxidation during exercise, regardless of time of day.At the same time, the rate of fat burning was higher in the afternoon than in the morning at the same time. fasting..
Compared to placebo, caffeine increased fat oxidation by 10.7% in the morning and 29% in the afternoon. Caffeine also increased exercise intensity by 11% in the morning and 13% in the afternoon. VO2 max was also high in the afternoon.
“Overall, these results provide the best scenario for individuals whose combination of acute caffeine intake and moderate intensity exercise in the afternoon is trying to increase systemic fat oxidation during aerobic exercise. It suggests that, “the author writes.
