Nearly 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses drive Oklahoma’s transition to Phase 4





The State Department of Health said all Oklahomans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. There are many factors involved in how the state selects vaccine recipients, but most of the equation is how the local health sector does it. Related story: All Oklahoma people will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Monday The transition to Phase 4 of Oklahoma is a major step towards vaccination of all of Oklahoma’s nearly 4 million people. Keith Reid, Deputy Health Commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Health, wants to keep the ball rolling. “It’s worth considering that we are approaching the 1.7 million doses given to Oklahoma,” he said. “We wanted to maintain a stable demand. We want to make sure that there is always someone who can be vaccinated. We want to get as many people as possible to be vaccinated, so we open it up. “There is,” Reed said. According to Reed, one of the factors behind this change was a slowdown in demand in rural counties, partly due to the number of people already vaccinated in the early stages. Kaitlan Thatcher of the Wagoner County Health Department said the proximity to Tulsa and Broken Arrow kept the demand for vaccines constant, but another step is another step towards normalization. .. “Move to Phase 4 is really beneficial to us,” she said. “I think it will really help them return to their normal lifestyle.” Thatcher and Reed sent invitations to 16 and 17 years old to encourage young Oklahoma people to step up and vaccinate as soon as possible. “We are ready to finish vigorously, but we haven’t crossed that finish line yet. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated now. Take the opportunity to revive this virus. Don’t give it. Let’s shut it down, “Reed said. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people over the age of 16. According to Reed, if you are under the age of 18, you will need to choose the vaccination site that owns it and obtain parental or guardian permission.

