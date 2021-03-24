Health officials urge Hawaiians to be tested as part of World Tuberculosis Day





Posted: Posted March 23, 2021 / 3:27 pm HST / Has been updated: March 23, 2021 / 3:32 pm HST File – The doctor is pointing to an x-ray of the lungs infected with tuberculosis. (Courtesy: Rodrigo Abd / Associated Press)

Honolulu (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health urges Hawaiians to identify the risk of tuberculosis (TB) each year as part of World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th. Hawaii has one of the most cases nationwide in its population size. Send the latest Hawaii news to your inbox and Click here to subscribe Go to News 2 You, daily newsletter. Tuberculosis is rare in the United States, but it is still the leading cause of death from infectious diseases worldwide. Almost a quarter of the world suffers from inactive tuberculosis infections. This means that you are at risk of developing active tuberculosis in the future. State health officials estimate that the number of Hawaiians with this infection can reach 70,000 to 100,000, but no one knows for sure. Last year, a total of 94 cases of active tuberculosis occurred in Hawaii, a significant decrease from the previous year. “Hawaii residents are particularly vulnerable because tuberculosis is closely related to the more common parts of the world,” said a head of the Ministry of Health’s TB Control Department in a news release on Tuesday, March 23. Dr. Elizabeth McNeill said. People who travel frequently and spend time in countries with tuberculosis, or who are in close contact with active TB patients, are at greatest risk of being exposed to and infected with TB. ” Tuberculosis clearance requirements for daycare centers, schools, higher education institutions, and food handlers revived

According to McNeill, tuberculosis is most common in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa, and most of the Pacific Islands. People with weak immunity, diabetes and renal failure, and children under the age of 5 are at increased risk of developing active tuberculosis once exposed. The health department recommends that people at risk of being infected with tuberculosis consult their doctor about testing for infections. The tests include a skin or blood test, and anyone with a positive medical history should ask their doctor if a preventative drug can help. Testing for tuberculosis infection is covered by most health insurance plans, and new drugs are also available that offer shorter treatment courses with fewer side effects. Coronavirus can delay the fight for tuberculosis by several years

The following information is provided by the Hawaii Department of Health’s Tuberculosis Control Program. What is tuberculosis? Tuberculosis is a common disease of the lungs that can spread from person to person through the air. When a person with active tuberculosis in the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, talks, or sings, Mycobacterium tuberculosis It may spread in the air. If another person inhales these drops, they can become infected with tuberculosis. There are two forms of tuberculosis, both of which are treatable and treatable. Latent tuberculosis infection – People have tubercle bacilli in their bodies, but the immune system protects them and they are not ill. People with latent tuberculosis infection cannot spread the infection to others and treatments are available to prevent the progression of the disease. Active Tuberculosis – People get sick with tuberculosis because their immune system can no longer protect them. People with active tuberculosis can spread tuberculosis to others. Certain antibiotic treatments can cure the disease. For more information on TB or program services, see (808) 832-5731 or click here..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos