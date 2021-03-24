Individual SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Immunity lasts days to decades





Scientists at the Duke-NUS Medical College, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NCID), and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (A * STAR) have been declining at varying rates of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 for decades. Only a few days for some individuals while they continue to exist in others for a while.Research published in Lancet microorganismsIndicates that the severity of infection may be a determinant of having longer-lasting antibodies. Individuals with low levels of neutralizing antibodies may be protected from COVID-19 if they have strong T cell immunity. The team followed 164 COVID-19 patients in Singapore for 6-9 months and analyzed blood for neutralization. antibody SARS-CoV-2, T cells and Immune system Signal transduction molecule. We then used this data to establish machine learning algorithms to predict the trajectory of people’s neutralizing antibodies over time. “The important message from this study is that the lifespan of functionally neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 can vary significantly and it is important to monitor this at the individual level. , May affect immune lifespan after vaccination. It is part of our follow-up study, “said Wang Linfa, the corresponding author of the study, Duke-NUS’s Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) Program. Says. The team was able to classify people into five groups according to the duration of the antibody. The first group, also called the “negative” group, who had never developed a detectable neutralizing antibody, made up 11.6 percent of the patients in the study. The “rapid decline” group (26.8 percent) had altered initial levels of rapidly declining antibodies. The “slowly declining” group (29%) was mostly antibody-positive at 6 months. The “persistent” group (31.7%) showed little change in antibody levels until 180 days, and finally the “delayed response” group (1.8%) showed a marked increase in neutralizing antibodies during late recovery. .. This study focuses on determining the levels of neutralizing antibodies that are part of the body’s comprehensive immune defense system, but another important aspect of effective immune defense is T cell immunity. is. The study found that tested patients, including those in the “negative group,” showed persistent T-cell immunity 6 months after the initial infection. This indicates that individuals may still be protected if they have strong T cell immunity when neutralizing antibody levels are low. “Our study is looking at neutralizing antibodies that are important for protection from COVID-19. Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 have been found to decline at different rates in different people. This underscores the importance of public health and social measures in responding to an ongoing pandemic outbreak. However, the presence of T-cell immunity provides hope for longer-term protection and is epidemiological and epidemiological. Clinical evidence To confirm. ” Associate Professor David Lai, director of the NCID Infectious Diseases Research and Training Office and the corresponding author of the study, said. “This study reminds us that all of us respond differently to infection and different people show different protective immune responses. Understanding the basis of these differences is the construction of a better vaccine. “It helps,” added Professor Laurent Renia, Secretary-General of the A * STAR Institute for Infectious Diseases. Findings are important for policy makers when designing vaccination programs and pandemic exit strategies. The rate of decrease in antibody suggests that reinfection may occur in the subsequent wave of infection. Also, if the immunity provided by vaccination is diminished like naturally produced antibodies, annual vaccination may be required to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19. Further research will be needed to clarify this as vaccine programs are deployed. Most people are naturally armed against SARS-CoV-2: Study For more information:

Wan Ni Chia, et al. The multifaceted dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody response predict a wide range of immune lifespans from days to decades. Lancet Microorganisms. Wan Ni Chia, et al. The multifaceted dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody response predict a wide range of immune lifespans from days to decades.Microorganisms. doi.org/10.1016/S2666-5247 (21) 00025-2 Provided by

Duke-NUS Medical College



