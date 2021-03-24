Las Vegas teens deal with distorted smells and tastes after COVID, and she’s not alone | Coronavirus





Las Vegas (FOX5)-Almost half of people infected with COVID-19 report a distorted odor. Many people temporarily lose their sense of smell. That’s what happened to the 16-year-old Desiree demo who had a coronavirus last summer. She had no sensation of smell until December, after which certain foods smelled her rotten. “It tastes like it was put in a cabinet just 30 years ago and has expired,” Desiree said after trying peanut butter from a spoon. Some of her favorite foods are now impossible for her to eat. There are some odors that cannot be easily dealt with. Coffee is one example. “I can’t even step into Starbucks without nausea,” said Summerlin’s teen. Design had never heard of many other people who had this protracted effect from COVID-19, but found that many had these symptoms. Another FOX5 follower said: Bacon tastes like a lens, but the actual lemon tastes like nothing. We call it corruption. that’s terrible. “ Several others wrote to us with similar symptoms, saying that they all smell like garbage and onions. The formal term is parosmia. Facebook has a support group with approximately 17,000 members suffering from parosmia or anosmia, which completely loses odor after COVID. Scientists have discovered that the coronavirus binds to the sensory nerves that cause the sense of smell and damages those cells if they don’t get enough nutrients. “Some of them may die, and as their nerves re-grow, they can re-grow in an unusual way, which causes people to report these unusual odors or odors. That’s why, “said Dr. Mark Khan, UNLV Medical Dean. There is no real cure for parosmia, but Kahn said olfactory therapies that essentially retrain the brain are used in these patients. “It’s a very easy way to get a patient with an abnormal odor to smell peppermint. Basically, I’m trying to teach the brain the smell of peppermint. It’s used by patients with parosmia. I don’t know how well it works. “ The demonstrators said she would be willing to try any treatment or surgery that could fix it. Fun activities such as eating out with friends have become even more difficult. “I try not to make things too difficult, but it’s definitely an unpleasant situation for me to be here because of the smell,” she said. Designy’s mom also had to adapt her cooking. Most proteins, fruits and spices are unbearable for Desiree to eat. Because of this, she mostly switched to a vegan diet. One of the silver linings is that Desiree said she could stop eating some of the foods she didn’t like before. “For Christmas Eve dinner, my grandma cooked a big seafood dish and I never liked seafood … I felt like I couldn’t eat it because of COVID,” she said with a laugh. It was.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos