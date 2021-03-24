Residents of Washtenaw County eligible for a respite care scholarship from the Alzheimer’s Disease Association





Ann Arbor, me. – Families caring for loved ones in Washtenaw County can receive a $ 1,000 scholarship to support the cost of respite care. Scholarships offered by the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association aim to reduce some of the stress and financial burden of caring for people with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. “COVID-19 has made life difficult for everyone, especially those with dementia and their caregivers,” said Jambernas, Program Services Director, Michigan Branch of the Alzheimer’s Association, in a release. “As more COVID-19 vaccines have been given and the restrictions have been lifted a bit more, these scholarships have been affected by dementia, which may be stressful, overwhelming and isolated. Southeast Michigan. We can provide the long-awaited break for our family. “ Funds can be used to cover the cost of day trip programs, as well as home and night care by others, including family, friends, neighbors, friends and professional caregivers. Advertising Last year, more than 463,000 caregivers provided 491 million hours of unpaid care in Michigan, according to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association. That’s $ 8.5 billion. “It is very important for the caregiver to take care of himself,” says Barnas. “Whether you’re taking a nap or having lunch with a friend, these scholarships can provide you with peace of mind and support.” Funding is available to residents of the counties of Genecy, Lapia, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Auckland, St. Clair, Washtenau and Wayne through the generosity of Bernie and Elaine Hartmann, Kaplan and Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation. .. Community members interested in signing up can send an email to [email protected] Alternatively, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline (800-272-3900). For more information on the resources of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, please visit: www.alz.org/gmc..

