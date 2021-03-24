New evidence associates COVID-19 with tinnitus and hearing problems





A new systematic review investigating published studies on the relationship between COVID-19 and hearing impairment suggests that many hearing vestibular symptoms may be associated with the disease. In this review, deafness, tinnitus, and dizziness may all be associated with COVID-19, and researchers are now working on a year to better understand the long-term effects of the disease on hearing. I am doing research. Kevin Munro and Ibrahim Almfarigi, University of Manchester Audiologists, Conduct a quick systematic review first About the relationship between last year’s COVID-19 and hearing impairment. A quick review examined the first few months of studies and case reports that emerged early in the pandemic. Initial reviews found that vestibular symptoms were rarely reported in early COVID-19 cases, but researchers reveal hearing problems that can only occur over a long period of time. Pointed out that it may be premature. A year later, researchers updated a systematic review and found that multiple cases of hearing impairment were reported. The new systematic review includes 28 case reports and 28 cross-sectional studies. Analysis of pooled data revealed that 7.6% of COVID-19 cases reported deafness, 7.2% reported dizziness, and 14.8% reported tinnitus. It is clear that both Munro and Almufarrij note that the evidence evaluated in the latest review is based on case-reported and self-reported symptoms. Therefore, it is not entirely clear whether this fast-growing association is causal. “Given the high incidence of COVID-19 in the population, it is important not to diagnose auditory vestibular symptoms if vestibular symptoms are absent or accidental,” Munro said in a recent article. I will. conversation.. “But the results of the review may simply reflect the beginning of our understanding of this urgent health condition.” For example, tinnitus is becoming more and more symptomatic. Link to long COVID.. Not only do patients report that COVID-19 exacerbates existing tinnitus, but some believe that the disease can cause the appearance of tinnitus. Tinnitus suggests that tinnitus can occur for a variety of reasons, from actual ear damage from noise and infection to psychological incentives such as stress and anxiety. Therefore, there may be a rational hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 can directly damage hearing, but the current evidence is not of sufficient quality to prove a causal relationship. He says. “The virus can attack and damage the auditory system,” Munro suggests. “On the other hand, the psychological and emotional stress of a pandemic can be a trigger, but it is not always clear whether studies are reporting existing or new symptoms. Care must be taken when interpreting these findings, as they are not. What is lacking is a quality study comparing ear ringing in people with and without COVID-19. “ A year-long study is underway to track COVID-19 patients after discharge in hopes of bridging the knowledge gap. Munro is leading the study and hopes that this study will provide solid insights into the relationship between hearing impairment and COVID-19. New study published in International Journal of Hearing.. Source: University of Manchester, conversation

