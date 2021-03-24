After eight months of fighting COVID-19, the man was finally discharged





Credit: Pool photo via 10News

“He wanted to live.” Eight months after the fight against COVID-19, 32-year-old Eduardo Moreno was released from the Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla on Tuesday morning. The battle cost most of his life. “We’re going home — thank God,” said Moreno’s mother, Cecilia Amador, wiping her tears. Moreno’s lungs are still recovering. He didn’t want to be interviewed on the day of his release, but his mother said his recovery was an emotional roller coaster. “It was very difficult to get home because there were no visitors,” Amador said in a wheelchair, standing next to his son, holding back tears. Moreno lives in Los Angeles, but often visits Mexican families. While in Ensenada last July, he began to develop coronavirus symptoms and returned across the border. There he was admitted to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista before being transferred to La Jolla. “He was very critical and they told us he wasn’t going to get it done,” Amador said. “From there he went into a coma for three months.” Your browser does not support iframes or is currently set to not display iframes. The content can be viewed on the actual source page: https: //youtu.be/k6cVNVm7HCQ> Reporter Matt Hoffman Doctors diagnosed Moreno as progressive respiratory failure due to COVID-19 pneumonia. “We decided to take your blood and go to life-sustaining, a way through machines to take over his lung function,” said Su, who was taking care of Moreno during his stay. Dr. Clips Health David “Scott” McCall said. There were multiple surgeries and for months Moreno was completely machine dependent. A Scripps official said he had been life-sustaining for six months and his lungs had not healed enough to start breathing on his own until January. “He has gone through a number of challenges to achieve that level of independence,” McCall said. “To deal with anxiety and suffering, and for that, he is a model for all of us.” Related: Pandemic Life: Looking Back on the Blockade of COVID-19 for One Year His mother said the doctor told her that her son had a strong will. “He wanted to live,” Amador said. “That’s what he told me.” Amador said holidays such as Christmas were the most difficult times to leave his son. “Being a mom-I was just crying at home,” she said. “I want him to go home, but Dr. McCall said,’Don’t worry, he’s going home.'” According to McCall, nurses, therapists and intensive care unit staff have become like Moreno’s extended family. “It’s something to see,” he said. “Without them, it’s impossible.” Moreno’s mother said she was shocked and surprised to hear that he was released this week and is grateful to everyone who helped her son return to “100%.” Featured podcast San Diego News; When You Want It, Where You Want It. Listen to local stories about politics, education, health, the environment, borders and more. The new episode is ready on weekday mornings. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by NPR and PBS Stations in KPBS, San Diego, and Imperial County. Matt Hoffman



Matt Hoffman

General assignment reporter I am a general affairs reporter for KPBS. In addition to covering the latest news and issues related to the San Diego community, we would like to dig deeper to find the voices and perspectives that other media often miss.

