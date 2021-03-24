Isolation or ICU?Indian Institute of Science test can say





RT-PCR test , This model can tell the doctor the severity of the illness. Norwegian universities Bangalore For it Unlike, This model can tell the doctor the severity of the illness. Norwegian universitiesFor it Indian Institute Science (IISc) Researchers working with the University of Agder counterparts, Norway Lightweight, mobile friendly, efficient, Artificial intelligence model For detection of covid-19 using lung ultrasound images. According to its developers, an artificial intelligence model known as Mini-COVIDNET can be used in mobile Or in embedded applications, especially in the Point of Care setting, make them universally attractive. The Point of Care test is also known as a bedside test. Associate Professor Phaneendra K Yalavarthy of the Faculty of Computational Data Science told Bangalore Mirror: “Mini-COVIDNET is an efficient artificial intelligence model / algorithm for detecting covid-19 in terms of both parameter number and memory. Using ultrasonic images of the lungs, with human experts It provides comparable or better performance. These models are attractive worldwide, especially in point-of-care settings because they can be used in mobile or embedded applications. ”Mini-COVIDNET is an RT-PCR test. It is said to reveal the severity of the disease in a much better way than the law. You can also distinguish which patients require ICU admission and who can be managed in home care. “The current gold standard test for covid-19 is the RT-PCR test, which does not reveal the severity of the disease, especially those who must be admitted to the ICU or who can be treated at home. Mini-COVIDNET has been shown to be sensitive to damage to the pleural surface of the lung, which has prognostic value commonly observed in intensive care units of patients hospitalized and died by covid-19. It has been proven to be, “Yalavarthy added. The team that developed the Mini-COVIDNET model said it has been working since August 2020, when covid-19 was at its peak and there was a serious shortage of ICU beds. “We want to develop a model that helps clinicians know who should be admitted to the ICU and who should receive home care,” said Yalavarthy.



He also has a current artificial intelligence model for detecting covid-19 using lung ultrasound or chest computed tomography images, unlike the Mini-COVIDNET, dedicated hardware for deployment in the clinic. Added that it is necessary. “These (current artificial intelligence models) cannot be deployed on mobile platforms commonly used in point-of-care testing. Using Mini-COVIDNET, covid using ultrasound images of the lungs. We have developed an easy-to-use model for detecting -19, “he added. IISc innovation for covid-19



