Is it Covid or is it allergic?What to look for and when to take the test





Now people are sneezing and their eyes are starting to itch. The allergic season raises an ugly head. But when living in a pandemic, many are worried that it might be Covid. Clear signs of spring, emerging trees and flowers bloom. However, beauty is often spoiled by the reaction to all allergens. Dr. Sean Taheli, DO, is the medical director of AFC Urgent Care. “Currently, the people at Covid are really focused, and of course all coughing, sneezing, and sore throats can be signs of Covid,” he said. Valuable paper: COVID-19 vaccine card

It happens every year. Sneezing begins and itchy watery eyes blur the world around.

If you experience these, you don’t need a Covid test. If you have a fever or lose your sense of taste or smell, get tested. “People are trying to get back to work and to return to normal life. There is also a cough and sore throat. People are very focused on it,” said Taheli. Now let’s analyze all the symptoms of the season: allergies and pandemics. High fever is often associated with Covid, but rarely occurs with allergies.

Patients with Covid experience severe headaches. As with people with allergies, clogging of the sinuses can leave people with major headaches.

Itchy watery eyes are not associated with Covid, but they often complain of allergies.

In both cases, people feel tired and have a sore throat when their body’s immune system activates to fight SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and harmful substances such as pollen, mold, and animals. You may feel a runny nose or a runny nose. Dandruff, or even food.

You may feel a stuffy nose, but sneezing is rarely associated with Covid, only allergies.

And if the taste or smell is lost due to sudden onset as well as congestion, it is not an allergy, but a Covid. “Being positive is very, very important,” said Taheli. “If you know you have allergies, start taking over-the-counter allergy medications early in the season.” Be proactive when it comes to reducing allergic symptoms to relieve fear. Do not drink alcohol. Taheli said it can release a lot of histamine. And forget to make your bed. “Sheets can be a good cause of allergies. They tend to pick things up. They tend to pick up moisture from your sweat and they tend to have things like dust mites. “Taheli said. “So it would be good to air your sheet.” If you need vision correction, choose eyeglasses instead of contacts. “These contacts tend to trap the allergens behind them, which can cause a lot of eye irritation and itching,” said Taheli. How long do COVID-19 survivors prevent them from getting sick again?Tested the crew

Fruits and vegetables always seem to be a healthy choice, but some are not recommended during the allergic season. Bananas, melons and tomatoes can cause cross-reactivity. “Your body sees them as somewhat foreign bodies, which makes them prone to allergic reactions,” says Taheli. Also replace the house filter. And don’t forget that the season doesn’t last long. However, if in doubt, always contact your doctor rather than risking spreading Covid. This can be fatal to some people.

