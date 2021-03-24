COVID-19 numbers have risen slightly across PA | News, Sports, Jobs





Harrisburg — Vaccines continue to be distributed throughout the state, but are still on the rise in cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Clinton County added four cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and Center County added 66 new cases of the deadly virus. The total number in Clinton County is currently 2,996, and the number of cases in Center County is currently 13,975. Across the state, DOH reports 3,515 new cases, for a total of 991,950 across the state. As far as negative testing is concerned, Clinton County has added six new negatives. A total of 8,988 residents of Clinton County tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, Center County has added 60 new negative test results. A total of 63,968 Center County residents tested negative for the virus. The death toll continues to rise in the Commonwealth. DOH reported the deaths of 39 new COVID-19s on Tuesday. A total of 24,828 Pennsylvania residents died as a result of the virus. The death toll in Clinton County remains 57. The death toll in Center County remains 213. The Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 20 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, one more than Monday. Patients are between 25 and 84 years of age. So far in March, 74 COVID-19-positive patients have been admitted to the medical center, with an average of 16 COVID-19-positive patients per day. “In the last two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased in our community, and the number of patients hospitalized for COVID has increased slowly but steadily. I am very concerned. “ Tiffany Cabibbo, Chief Nursing Officer and Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services, said in a news release. Across the state, 1,631 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 341 are in the intensive care unit and 185 are ventilated. Health department calculations show that an estimated 92% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered. Vaccine deployment will continue. A total of 1,960 people in Clinton County have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. According to DOH data, the total covers a total of 4,923 people. A total of 38,553 people in Center County have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. According to DOH data, a total of 24,221 people are fully covered. In Lycoming County, a total of 35 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by DOH. Currently, the total is 9,881. In other nearby counties, the numbers are: Blair (10,941), Clearfield (6,894), Union (5,372), Mifflin (4,707), Huntingdon (4,496), Potter (972), Cameron ( 271). For more information on COVID-19 or to find out more about the numbers, please visit health.pa.gov. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

