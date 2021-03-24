Delayed diagnosis of spinal TB causes many paraplegias: experts





On World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, city doctors say spinal tuberculosis is often confused with arthritis, and delays in diagnosis and treatment can lead to serious problems such as paraplegia. Experts said it is important to understand that back pain is not just related to arthritis. Also, any form of severe back pain should be consulted with a doctor immediately. A 55-year-old woman who suffered from spinal tuberculosis and eventually lost her lower body nerve sensation was happy to be able to walk again. Asking for anonymity, “I was very happy to be able to walk again. It’s been three months since my diagnosis was delayed and I was completely paraplegic and I couldn’t walk. I have been suffering from back pain for more than six months. I ignored it at first, but after consulting with many doctors and conducting a series of tests, I was diagnosed with spinal tuberculosis. Now, after surgery, I can walk and have back pain. lost.” Dr. Scheilesh Hadgaonker, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Sancheti Hospital who treated women, said: There are early, middle and late cases, but not all cases require surgery. Surgery is only for people who cannot walk. Paraplegia is present in approximately 10-20% of newly diagnosed spinal TB cases. Even if a patient develops paraplegia, early treatment always increases the chances of recovery. “ Spinal terabytes are often misdiagnosed as arthritis, and experts point out that the correct symptoms need to be found. Patients with spinal terabytes often lose weight and appetite and experience intolerable pain even in deep sleep. Dr. Hrushikesh Mehata, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Noble Hospital, said: .. Tuberculosis infections can reach the spinal column from the lungs through the blood. This is common in people with weakened immunity for some reason. Diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis is often delayed due to the absence of certain symptoms. Early diagnosis requires high suspicion indicators and good clinical insight. Severe and long-term back pain should be investigated and treated early. ” Dr. Ajit Kulkarni, a pulmonologist at Sahyadri Hospitals, said delayed diagnosis of tuberculosis could also affect the lungs and other organs. Spinal tuberculosis falls into the category of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. In India, the proportion of extra pulmonary tuberculosis is the same as that of pulmonary tuberculosis. Spinal tuberculosis is the second type of extrapulmonary tuberculosis as far as its prevalence is concerned. In many cases, the symptom can be a simple back pain that is ignored, delaying the diagnosis. It should be examined by a doctor and investigated properly, and early diagnosis is based on CT and MRI of the spine. Pulmonary tuberculosis may require 6 months of treatment, while spinal tuberculosis requires 18 to 24 months of treatment. ” Another senior doctor in the city, Dr. Rema Kashiba, said: Damage to organs affects general health. Like Covid-19, which usually causes respiratory symptoms. However, it can cause fatal illnesses that affect many other body systems. Patients suffering from Covid-19 often find that they have died of heart damage. In some Covid-19 patients, damage to the nervous system causes seizures and hallucinations. Kidney damage was common in many Covid-19 patients. Like Covid-19, tuberculosis generally affects the respiratory system. However, tuberculosis also affects the abdomen, kidneys, bones, joints, and central nervous system. All life-threatening respiratory diseases, such as tuberculosis, lung cancer, pulmonary embolism, and Covid-19, have been shown to damage other vital organs in the human body if not treated early. Therefore, early diagnosis and timely treatment are important to save other body organs. ”

