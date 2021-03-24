Increasing number of patients seeking treatment for respiratory syncytial virus in Melbourne





Hospitalizations and viral tests in Melbourne are skyrocketing due to the surge in cases of “debilitating” respiratory illnesses such as COVID, which can be particularly serious for children.

Number of Victorian people diagnosed with rhinovirus (similar to a common cold) as well as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) when life returns to normal (no blockade or social distance) is increasing. “Especially children have a lot of bugs called RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), which makes them quite ill,” said Dr. Mukeshhei Kelwar of the Altona GP, a former president of the Australian Medical Association. “It’s not as bad as the flu, but it’s another virus. (Coronavirus) Tests are being conducted because people are symptomatic. “And there is a common cold-like rhinovirus … but it can be quite debilitating.” Symptoms of RSV include fever, runny nose, cough, and wheezing, which can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis. Relation: Five people on alert after a fatal illness kills a person Geelong’s Barwon Health found that the number of people seeking treatment with RSV, especially babies and toddlers, has increased over the past two weeks. The virus is one of the most common reasons for hospitalization of children and is the “very common” cause of infant mortality in developing countries. “Adults, especially those with chronic conditions, are also seeking treatment and need to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Caroline Bartolo, an infectious disease doctor. Geelong Advertiser yesterday. Dr. Bartolo said the virus affects the respiratory tract and can also cause ear infections. She added that very young babies can also exhibit irritable bowel and loss of appetite. “Most infections are mild and can be managed at home. However, infants, toddlers and the elderly with chronic conditions may need to be admitted to the hospital to manage their symptoms.” Said Dr. Bartolo. “Due to its similarity to COVID-19, people with symptoms of RSV should be examined. The best preventive measure for respiratory disease is cough etiquette and hand hygiene after social distance. “ As winter approaches, GP and Dr. Anne Stephenson, a clinical spokeswoman for the Western Victoria Primary Health Network, said the number of patients with RSV could skyrocket. “As more people are tested for COVID and RSV, more RSV cases may occur due to more tests, not actual cases,” she said. “RSV is highly contagious and outbreaks are common.” Relation: Horrible effects of COVID on children In December, NSW Health sent a warning to parents of young children urging them to pay attention to the symptoms of RSV following a series of cases. Health authorities in Queensland and Western Australia have also sent similar warnings about the disease. In Tasmania, where about 300 RSVs were detected this year alone, Launceston-based GP Judith Watson said the surge in virus detection was the first to satisfy people’s hygiene since the first pandemic. Said it could be a sign of. “When we had the first blockade a year ago, we were very wary of etiquette on social distance, coughing and hand hygiene, which lasted for quite some time,” said Dr. Watson. .. ABC.. “Probably some mitigation of these measures is undoubtedly due to some of the increases we have seen.”

