Breakthrough new technology for detecting known variants of concern – India Education, Education News India, Education News





London: This technique, known as the “genotype assay test,” is set to halve the current time it takes to identify whether a positive COVID-19 sample contains a mutation of concern. , Can be used in addition to the standard inspection of COVID-19. Quickly identify the case. The government roadmap states that managing variants of concern is an important part of carefully relaxing the UK blockade restrictions. In the face of new variants, rapid steps were taken to isolate the case and control spread, such as surge testing and enhanced contact tracing. The United Kingdom is a world leader in genome sequencing. That is, more mutations have been found than in many other countries. This new technology means that cases of mutations of concern will be detected sooner than before. This can halve the time it takes to detect a case. It currently takes about 4-5 days to sequence the genome. By promptly notifying affected people, contact with positive cases can be tracked faster, the chain of infections can be broken, the spread of variants can be stopped, and lives can be saved. Surge testing includes test enhancement and advanced contact tracing, and the sequence has been successfully deployed to many target locations to help control, control, and better understand variations of concern. This adds to the extensive existing testing capabilities of the NHS Test and Trace. Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, said: Innovation is at the heart of the fight against COVID-19 and plays an important role in controlling the spread of the virus. Don’t stop to beat COVID-19 and safely relax the restrictions in the coming months. Therefore, our goal is to use this breakthrough new technology to finally test all COVID-positive samples for mutations that exhibit known mutations. This type of test helps you identify different cases faster, track your contacts faster than ever, stop them from happening on the track, and put you on a roadmap you’ve set up to return to normal life. I will be able to continue to follow. Health Minister Bethel said: The progress made so far in the development of these new genotype assays is encouraging and we are confident that piloting this technology will yield positive results. By using this test to identify known variants of concern, it may be possible to accelerate knowledge and understanding of variants of concern and prevent their spread nationwide. The government is making progress by expanding regular and rapid inspections to help children return to school and work and stay open, receiving protection provided by the most vulnerable people as soon as possible. We are deploying vaccines to people across the UK to ensure that, and we are working to mitigate the risks posed by imported variants that this new technology will help support. Genotyping complements existing surveillance efforts to look for mutations in COVID-positive samples using genomic sequencing. Genome sequence surveillance continues to detect new mutants and mutations. If new variants or mutations are identified, the technology can also be adapted and tested. This means you can easily deploy your technology to track the variants of your greatest concern.

