Cancer Free for a Year: UMMC Staff Encourage Screening As We Approach Milestones | Local News

Almost a year after Jody Breslin was released from colorectal cancer, a radiologist at the Rochester Community Health / United Memorial Medical Center has given some advice to others.
It was around March 26, 2020 that Breslin, 57 next week, rang the bell at UMMC’s Lipson Cancer Institute to celebrate the end of cancer treatment.
Breslin said there has been no recurrence of colorectal cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, since then.
“Sure, my view has changed, just because of the pure fact that I know how important it is to take care of myself,” she said. “People always tell you,’You should take care of you’, but when you are busy with …. (busy) family life … you always put yourself in a back burner and you “Yes, I’ll reach it.”
“Experienced this and the support of where I work, my family and the community made me very energetic. I then have a lot of joy, positivity and strength.” She said. “People are sure I’m tired of saying that, but I’m always. You don’t have to be told you have cancer and you don’t have to take these steps Please really take care of yourself. “
Breslin said in July 2019 that he used a test kit that returned positive for colon cancer. That led to her first colonoscopy, which resulted in a positive diagnosis.
“Then I had surgery, and it turned into chemotherapy. I went to chemotherapy, where I met Dr. (Gregory) Connolly, and he reassured me. “She said. “I started my journey with chemotherapy until March 2020. They were watching through the window because my friends and family weren’t there to ring the bell with me. At the United Memorial The support of the Lipson Cancer Team was by my side and helped me through it. “
Breslin said she was devastated after learning that she had colon cancer. She said she had postponed colonoscopy.
“I was raising two active teenagers. I had a full-time job, but that wasn’t what I wanted to do, it was scary,” she said. It was. “My PCP (Primary Care Doctor) suggested that I try the home kit and then go from there. At that time I got a positive call. It means you have to sit down. When wasn’t, “Oh good-what do I do now?” It put me in my first colonoscopy and traveled that way with everything I did Jump into how much support and love I have been given throughout the 6 or 8 months.
“Finally, I was uplifted, humble, and positive about the whole experience. Now I just tell everyone to be screened … don’t be afraid. If you’re afraid, Call me. Come play. I’m there for you. It’s very important, “she said.
Connolly was asked about the importance of cancer screening.
“First of all, thank Jody for coming out and sharing her story. Obviously, this is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and in fact, emphasizing the importance of screening and generally I don’t think there’s a better way to bring awareness of colon cancer than to listen to the personal stories of those who have experienced it, “he said. “Jody is obviously a great person and I’m really grateful that she came out to share her story.
“I think screening will definitely save lives. For many types of cancer, I don’t think there is a good screening method, but for colon cancer, there are various screening tools. Benefits of colon cancer screening. Is when colon cancer can be detected early and is much more likely to cure the cancer forever than if it is detected later.
Connolly said there are many screening options, and that there are options to present to patients and it is good to share the decision-making process with them.
He said the standard test is colonoscopy.
“Usually we start them at age 50. In patients with a strong family history or certain genetic conditions, there are some situations where screening recommendations start at an earlier age. The benefits are before. It is very sensitive to the detection of colon cancer in addition to cancerous polyps, “he said.
According to Connolly, colonoscopy has some drawbacks.
“Obviously, it’s an invasive test that requires intestinal preparation. The procedure itself is unlikely to pose a risk,” he said. “There are several tests that patients can do to sample stool at home. A kit is included that makes it much easier to collect samples than they are sent for testing. The specific test I did is a new test that looks for mutations in the cancer in the stool. The advantage is that it makes me a little more sensitive. “
Connolly was asked if he saw fewer patients due to COVID and what his message to them was.
“I don’t think we fully understand the impact of the past year on colon cancer in particular. The specific figures published for the percentage of colon cancer screenings during this period compared to historical perspectives. I have never seen. At the peak of COVID, I can imagine that more selective types of procedures and things were delayed or shut down to ensure the capacity of the hospital. It was more advanced. It may appear in the future to detect cancer, “he said. “In general, I think people didn’t look directly at the provider during COVID. One of the benefits of seeing a doctor or healthcare provider is asking about new symptoms or changes in symptoms. This may encourage further evaluation. “
When asked what symptoms she had and asked for further testing, Breslin said she had no symptoms but at some point felt pressure on her left side.
“I go,’Today my stomach hurt me,’ and I continue to ignore it,” she said.
Connolly was asked why it is important for people in certain demographic groups to be more aware of the risk of colon cancer.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in the diagnosis of colon cancer … in patients under the age of 50. The average age at which most patients present with colon cancer is in their mid to late 60s,” he said. .. “For the entire population, there are still a small number of patients who develop the disease at a young age, but I think the worry is that the number of young patients with Kuhngan is increasing. To be honest, why does that happen? I don’t think I have an exact and complete understanding of what I’m doing, “he said. “We know that there are many risk factors for colon cancer.”
These risk factors include family history, diabetes, obesity, and lack of physical activity.