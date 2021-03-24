

New studies suggest that throat sprays manufactured by Winnipeg-based natural health companies are up to 99.9% effective against new viruses like COVID-19. According to the “promising” results of the Penn State College of Medicine study, INNOTECH Nutrition’s COLFLEX oral spray can inactivate the infectious human coronavirus 229E within 2 minutes of contact. Free press.. “I immediately thought that a throat spray fighting the flu and colds might help, so Health Canada has several independent scientific studies to see how effective COVID is. He said the research should be done immediately. ” Within just a few weeks, the Pennsylvania State Science team prepared a laboratory study to reproduce the interaction of human coronavirus 229E in the throat and oral cavity using Innotek’s spray. .. Escherichia coli, Salmonella and other such viruses. COLFLEX was more than 90% effective in removing the virus with a contact time of 60 seconds. The findings are “very successful and very promising,” said Dr. Craig Myers, who led the team that conducted the survey. “We used the HCoV229E virus because compounds that are effective in inactivating 229E usually act similarly to other human coronaviruses known as SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.” Explained Myers. “Now, what we need to decide is not the laboratory setting of the Petri dish, but how this works exactly in the patient’s actual scenario.” Freesen said INNOTECH is “excited” and looking forward to achieving it by designing and conducting clinical trials. Based on these tests and customer demand, INNOTECH has the potential to expand throat spray manufacturing to markets across the country. Sprays are not a perfect alternative to preventative measures like face masks or immunotherapies like vaccines, but “because you learn to live with this virus, they are effective in managing your life beyond a pandemic. It will be the way, “said Dr. Myers. .. “Personally, I use COLFLEX on a daily basis,” says Frisen. “But now that I know how effective it is against COVID, it’s an additional layer of protection that ensures I’m safe — and everyone after they use it. I’m sure it feels the same. ” Twitter: @temurdur [email protected] Temur Durrani

Reporter Temur Durrani reports on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Winnipeg Free Press. Funding for this free press press is provided by the Government of Canada through a local journalism initiative. Read the full biography







