Florida Allergies: What Can I Do For Some Remedies?
Are you one of the many people who sneeze, sniff, and stuff for all pollen?
Tampa, Florida — Living in Florida offers many benefits, including sunshine, great weather, and beautiful beaches. One of the major drawbacks is the “season” of allergies in Florida … actually all year round.
Dr. Gregory Baker of Advent Health explains, “There are different allergens from season to season. Now it’s pollen from trees. As soon as it hits the rainy season, it’s affected by mold allergies.”
There is actually research and data that we say The pollen season is growing It gets longer and longer.
So what do you do if your eyes are itchy, you are clogged and you are sneezing constantly? One answer is what you should already have: a mask. A face cover worn to slow the spread of COVID-19 covers the nose and mouth and helps prevent pollen from affecting the sinuses.
Dr. Baker states that the use of approved over-the-counter medications provides immediate relief.
“Non-sedative antihistamines such as Clarinex, Claritin and Allegra are highly preferred because they can be taken during the day and do not promote drowsiness. Others such as Benadryl and Zyrtec promote drowsiness. Therefore, it should usually be taken at night. ”He says nasal drops can also be used, especially if it is crowded.
Many people in Florida prefer a more comprehensive route when it comes to treating allergies. No research can make a clear link as to why they might work for some, but Dr. Baker says if it works for you, go for it.
“The general rule of thumb is to try a solution and, if it works, go ahead and do it, but evidence-based medicine is usually recommended.”
One of those natural allergy remedies comes in the form of sweets. honey. Many farms make “allergic blend” honey. One blend is I Heart Bees In Polk City. They collect honey from farms throughout the state. “All the seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter are combined into one product called an allergy blend. Therefore, eating honey every day gives you all the pollen from the whole state throughout the year.
“You get used to it more because it gives your body a sample of all the pollen,” explained Gary Hinkle, co-owner of I Heart Bees.
One thing to keep in mind as Florida has attracted many new families is that you may see seasonal allergies here for the first time in a few years.
“The first exposure to an allergen usually does not cause any symptoms. Your immune system is naive and you don’t know about our tree or grass pollen. Second and third, it’s more you It’s time to see the reaction, “explained. Baker. So you can go for years unaffected and suddenly itchy, stuffy nose and sneeze this year.
It can be difficult to tell the difference between allergic symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms.As a precautionary measure, you should always be tested for viruses, but in the following ways difference Between the two:
