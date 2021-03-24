Extreme Training Related to Insulin Resistance: Studies





Extreme training regimens have now been found to be associated with the development of insulin resistance and other metabolic changes New research Explore the effects of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Although exercise is generally known to improve heart and metabolic health, the results of this study suggest that exercise can be detrimental and that there are points that impair metabolism and other physical functions. I will. “This is very similar to the changes we see in people who are beginning to develop diabetes and insulin resistance,” said Philip Larsen, a research author at the Swedish School of Sport and Health. the scientist.. However, this study does not determine whether high-intensity exercise may have long-term consequences. Related to Swaddling: New research overturns everything you know about diet and exercise “Every athlete knows something is happening if you train too much,” Larsen said. “It’s not really mentioned in the literature. No one knows exactly what’s going on.” To find out, Larsen and colleagues examined 11 healthy people through a four-week, increasingly intense HIIT session regimen. In this study, glucose, cellular energy production, athletic performance, and metabolism were monitored during intensive training on an exercise bike. They found that during the toughest week of exercise, subjects exhibited insulin resistance and other adverse metabolic changes. During the first two weeks of the schedule, exercise showed the usual results — increased mitochondrial capacity, that is, cells made better use of oxygen to generate energy. This was one of the more efficient markers of metabolism. Subjects also showed improvements in other physiological parameters such as the rate at which cells use oxygen. However, this changed in the third week, when the intensity of training increased significantly. Subjects’ endogenous mitochondrial respiration (the ability of cells to generate energy from oxygen) was reduced by an average of 40% compared to samples taken at the end of the second week. In addition, the subject’s glucose tolerance declined, which was a risk factor for the onset. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease. During the short recovery period of the 4th week, most physical functions returned to normal. Exercising subjects had higher cellular oxygen consumption and output after recovery than at any other time during the experiment. However, the cell’s ability to generate energy from oxygen did not fully recover at the end of the experiment. In addition to measuring the subject’s physical function, the researchers also monitored the blood glucose levels of 15 elite athletes who regularly exercised in a similar HIIT manner. On average, researchers found that athletes’ blood glucose levels were about the same as those of the subjects in the study, but athletes spent longer blood glucose levels either above or below average levels. This suggests that in the long run, extreme training can impair sugar content in the body. However, this study does not identify the long-term results of HIIT training for the average exerciser. Moreover, it is not clear how this will affect or will affect Indians. Known to have high insulin resistance Increased vulnerabilities to diabetes above average. Linda Pescatero, who studied the health effects of exercise at the University of Connecticut and was not involved in the study, told scientists:Training [applicable].. ” The bottom line is that if you want to maximize the health benefits of exercise, everything is in moderation, researchers say.

