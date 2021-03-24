Recently, Alamance County has exceeded the 250 mark with COVID-19 deaths.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the county reported a total of 17,402 cases and 255 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, the weekly average of new cases per day was 32, a slight increase from 30 last Monday. The highest number of cases per day last week was 38, reported on Monday, March 22nd.

Of all confirmed cases, 16,890 were released from quarantine. As of Tuesday, 257 cases were active and 5 were hospitalized, according to the Alamance County Health Department.

Slightly over 21,322 close contacts were identified, of which 21,075 had been released from quarantine by Tuesday.

By Monday, 898,102 cases were confirmed and 11,836 cases died throughout the state. In addition, 924 people were hospitalized on Sunday for COVID-19 care.

The Corn Health website shares the number of COVID patients admitted to all Corn Health facilities in the region. There were 62 patients as of midnight on Tuesday. Currently, 73% of the ICU bed in the hospital system is occupied, including COVID and non-COVID patients.

Alamance County had managed more than 30,753 shots by the end of Friday. In addition to 17,776 first vaccinations, 12,977 second vaccinations were given.

To book a vaccination, please visit www.vaccinatealamance.com or call the Vaccination Call Center (336) 290-0650. Both services will run until all appointments are met.

Currently, healthcare professionals, long-term care staff and residents, people over the age of 65, schools and childcare workers, front-line mandatory workers, and adults with high-risk medical conditions are eligible for vaccination. To find out when you are eligible and sign up for notifications, go to the Find My Vaccine Group tool at https://findmygroup.nc.gov/. If you qualify now, go to https://myspot.nc.gov/ to see where you can get your vaccination.

Throughout the state, 2,295,702 people received their first dose of the vaccine by Sunday and 1,377,870 completed the vaccine series. The single vaccine was given to 81,276 people. According to NC DHHS, a total of 3,754,848 vaccinations have been given so far. This includes vaccinations against long-term care facilities not implemented by the local health department.

During the week of March 13, the latest week for which test data was available, 2,935 people were tested in Alamance County. During the week, 4.6% of the tests gave positive results, a slight decrease from 4.7% in the previous week.

According to NC DHHS, 11,042,201 tests were completed state-wide by Sunday, with 5.8% of them showing positive results as of Saturday.

Surveys show that minority communities are unbalanced under the influence of pandemics, but according to Ministry of Health data, white residents between the ages of 20 and 39 (62% of cases) are statistically the most alamance I’m affected.

Alamance is designated as a “yellow” county by the state’s county alert system. This means that the community is “significantly expanded.” This is a downgrade from the county’s previous “orange” designation. As of March 13, one county is red, 17 is orange, and the rest are yellow.

Outbreak

As of Tuesday, outbreaks continued in 176 nursing homes, 115 home care facilities, and 64 correctional facilities, according to NC DHHS. These include:

Allamance Healthcare Center: 286 cases, 23 dead

Coburg Creek: 92 cases, 16 dead

Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation Hofield: 22 cases, 2 dead

Peak Resources-Alamance: 114 cases, 22 deaths

Twin Lakes Community Memory Care: 9 cases, zero deaths

White Oak Manner: 26 cases, 1 dead

Allamance House: 20 cases, 2 dead

Brookdale Burlington: 45 cases, 4 dead

Mebane Ridge Assisted Living: 7 cases, 4 dead

Alamance County Detention Center: 81 cases, zero deaths

As of Tuesday, 37 childcare settings and 54 schools were also included in the NCDHHS report on clusters of school settings. This too:

Kidz N Progress: 8 cases

Like myself: 8 cases

Occurrence data is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon and can be viewed at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/dashboard/Weekly-COVID19-Ongoing-Outbreaks.pdf.

Alamance County case by zip code

NCDHSS maps show the number of cases and deaths within each North Carolina zip code. The following zip codes are being tracked by the Alamance County Health Department. However, the total postal code for Alamance County is higher than the county reports. This is because the zip code may overlap the line in the county. These numbers reflect the number of cases confirmed by Tuesday.

Burlington, 27215: 4,098 cases, 65 deaths

Burlington, 27217: 4,785 cases, 90 deaths

Elon, 27244: 1,757 cases, 18 dead

Gibsonville, 27249: 1,015 cases, 7 dead

Graham, 27253: 3,230 cases, 42 deaths

Ho River, 27258: 622 cases, 8 deaths

Liberty, 27298: 753 cases, 9 dead

Mebane, 27302: 2,299 cases, 12 deaths

Snow camp, 27349: 445 cases, 5 dead

Neighboring counties

NC DHHS reported the following number of cases in neighboring counties as of Sunday.

Gilford: 41,928 cases, 592 deaths

Orange: 7,942 cases, 99 deaths

Chatham: 4,299 cases, 80 deaths

Caswell: 2,044 cases, 25 deaths

