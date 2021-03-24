By catching bats, these “virus hunters” want to stop the next pandemic





Researchers in headlamps and protective clothing compete to unravel their claws and wings Bat After darkening in Laguna, Philippines, he was caught in a large net. Small animals are carefully placed in cloth bags, removed, measured and wiped. Details are recorded and saliva and feces are collected for analysis before being returned to the wild. Researchers call themselves “virus hunters”, catching thousands of bats and developing simulation models that will allow the world to avoid a pandemic similar to COVID-19, which killed nearly 2.8 million people. I hope that. A Japanese-funded model will be developed by the University of the Philippines Los Banos over the next three years to help bats predict coronavirus dynamics by analyzing factors such as climate, temperature, and spreadability. doing. It contains. “We’re looking for other coronavirus strains that can infect humans,” said Philip Alviola, an ecologist who is the leader of a group that has been studying bat viruses for over a decade. I am. “If you know the virus itself and know where it came from, you know how to quarantine the virus geographically.” In addition to working in the lab, the study involves long field trips, including hours of walking through thick rainforests and unstable night hikes in rocky, tree roots, mud, and moss-covered mountains. Is required. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The group also targets bat roosts in buildings, installs a mist net before dusk to catch bats, and extracts samples with torchlight.

Edison Cosico, UPLB Museum of Natural History, is stuffing flying foxes from the Rabor Wildlife Collection / ELOISA LOPEZ / REUTERS. Each bat is held firmly in the head while the researcher inserts a small cotton swab into his mouth and records the wingspan with a plastic ruler, wondering which of the more than 1,300 bats and 20 families is most susceptible to infection. Find out why. Researchers wear protective clothing, masks, and gloves when coming into contact with bats as a precaution against catching the virus. “I’m really scared these days,” said Edison Koshiko, who supports Alviola. “I don’t know if bats are already carriers. “What we want is to find out if there are other viruses that can infect humans from bats. We don’t know if the next virus is the same. COVID .. “ The majority of those captured are horseshoe-shaped bats known to carry the coronavirus, including the closest known relatives of the new coronavirus. Bats caught in a mist net set up by scientists in front of a roosting building of bats were caught on February 19, 2021 at the University of the Philippines Los Banos (UPLB) in Los Banos, Laguna, Philippines. .. (Reuters) Horseshoe-shaped bats appear in two scenarios by World Health Organization experts investigating the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Host species, such as bats, usually show no symptoms of pathogens, but can cause catastrophic damage when infected with humans or other animals. Deadly viruses from bats include Ebola virus and other coronaviruses, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). Bat ecologist Kirk Talay said the closer interaction between human exposure and wildlife has increased the risk of disease transmission like never before. “Obtaining baseline data on the nature and outbreak of a potential zoonotic virus in bats can somehow predict the likelihood of an outbreak.”

