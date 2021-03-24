Facts about the disease, how to observe the event





Key Point World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated on March 24th

It ’s a day to raise awareness about infectious diseases.

Below are some important facts that people need to know about tuberculosis Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that affects millions of people each year. On World Tuberculosis Day, people can play their part by helping to spread awareness about it. World Tuberculosis Day is March 24, when Dr. Robert Koch discovered the causative agent of tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, in 1884. Tuberculosis is one of the “most deadly infectious murderers” in the world today, killing about 4,000 people daily. World Health Organization (WHO) Said .. However, millions of lives have been saved thanks to the efforts made to spread awareness about it. But what exactly is tuberculosis? It is a potentially serious infection that, when spoken by a person in that condition, spreads from one person to another. cough Or sing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Description .. When someone else inhales the bacteria, they can settle in the lungs and begin to grow. However, not all infected people get sick. Latent tuberculosis is inactive and the infection is not contagious, compared to active tuberculosis, which can cause a person to become ill and inadvertently spread the infection to others. Mayo Clinic Description .. However, it is important to take the test as it can still be active. Tuberculosis can be fatal if it is not treated properly, CDC Said .. Mayo Clinic, CDC, and WHO.. Tuberculosis is preventable and in most cases treatable with appropriate medication and treatment.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis usually attacks the lungs, but it can also attack other organs such as the kidneys, brain, and spine. Tuberculosis does not infect other parts of the body.

Tuberculosis does not spread through contact such as sharing food, waving someone’s hand, or touching the toilet seat.

In 2019, 10 million people were infected with tuberculosis, of which 1.4 million died.

Tuberculosis is said to be the largest murderer of HIV-infected people. Of those who died of tuberculosis in 2019, about 208,000 were HIV-infected.

Tuberculosis can infect people of all ages.

Tuberculosis is present in all countries. Tuberculosis rates are higher in Eastern Europe, Russia, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa than in other regions. In the United States, tuberculosis was reported in all states in 2016, with California, Texas, New York, and Florida at the top of the list.

Drug resistance is also a problem with tuberculosis, as bacteria can survive the drugs used to treat tuberculosis in the past. In 2019, 465,000 people became ill with drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Early detection is important not only for improving health, but also for reducing the risk of illness for other members of the community.

There is vaccine In the case of tuberculosis. Although not widely used in the United States, the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine is given to infants in other countries where the disease is more common.

Since 2000, efforts to combat tuberculosis have saved the lives of about 63 million people. What can we do to observe World Tuberculosis Day? Volunteer or donate For organizations dedicated to eradicating tuberculosis, this is a good way to commemorate this opportunity. An easier way to observe the day is to help spread awareness about tuberculosis. It may look like a past illness, but it’s still a public health issue. And dormant people with tuberculosis may not even know about it. Therefore, raising awareness of the importance of taking a test can also save lives. Photo: RoadLight / AIX

