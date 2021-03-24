Health
According to JCVI, teens are prioritized over infants when it comes to the possibility of vaccination under the age of 18.
According to JCVI members, teenagers get Covid jabs before young children if infected under the age of 18.
Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol and members of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) said that multiple studies are needed before making a decision to extend the immunization program to children. It was.
Telegram revealed it on Tuesday night Kids have been lining up at Covid Jab since August.. Professor Finn acknowledged that it might need to be done “certainly”, but argued that more testing was needed.
He told ITV Good morning UK: “If it turns out that a child needs to be immunized, a teenager may be prioritized over a younger one just because there is current evidence that a viral infection is likely to occur. I think it’s high, and among teenagers who are a little more like adults.
“Before that, think about what you need to learn and what part of the population you need to immunize to get effective herd immunity and suppress viral circulation.
“To do this, we need a clear understanding of how vaccines actually interfere with infection and infection, and evidence is still ongoing.”
According to Professor Finn, no final decision has been made on immunizing children against Covid-19.
Children are less likely to get sick with Covid-19, but are involved in the transmission of the virus.
Oxford University is currently conducting clinical trials in children to test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in younger age groups, with initial results expected in the summer.
The exam is collaborating with partner sites in London, Southampton and Bristol, with approximately 300 young people aged 6 to 17 participating.
Professor Finn responded to reports that children could be vaccinated from August. Good morning UK: “As far as I know, no decision has been made to immunize the child since August. In fact, no decision has been made to immunize the child at this point.
“But that’s certainly what we might have to do.”
Professor Finn mentioned the goal of vaccination of adults by the end of July, saying: Determining if a child needs to be vaccinated-unless it is necessary, we obviously don’t want to do it.
“But if you want, you can know if the vaccine is completely safe and effective, if you’re taking the right dose, and so on, so you can move on by the end of the year.”
Professor Finn said more research will be done on how the vaccine works in children, adding that “it needs to be done to establish that the vaccine can be safely used in children.” It was.
Currently, only children who are at very high risk of severe infection are offered jabs.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said: “Clinical trials are underway to test the efficacy and safety of the Covid-19 vaccine in children and young adults, but these trials have not yet been completed.
“We are guided by expert advice on these issues, including the independent JCVI.”
It came as Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the drug company after Boris Johnson personally told Tories that the British vaccine program was successful because of “capitalism” and “greed.” I did.
she said Sky news: “The Prime Minister has always acknowledged that we have had great success with vaccines, not only in the deployment of vaccines, but also in our ability as a country to develop vaccines, the role of pharmaceutical companies and science and technology. I have played in it.
“And, in fact, I think it speaks to the great strength we have as a nation.
“And, of course, in that regard, seeing the contribution to the international scheme Covax, we have moved the vaccine supply elsewhere and we are very strong internationally in terms of vaccines, science and drug development. It shows that it is a powerful force. “
The prime minister will appear in front of a liaison committee consisting of chairs of a special committee of the House of Commons, and will be burned by senior lawmakers on how to deal with the pandemic.
It takes place after Mr Johnson meets weekly with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on a question from the Prime Minister of the House of Commons.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said there was “a tie of mistakes” from the prime minister during the crisis and “we have to learn lessons.”
..
