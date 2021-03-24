Current high levels of Covid infection may later mean vaccine problems, says former CDC chief

With Increasing Covid-19 Vaccinations in the U.S., The light at the end of the tunnel is bright.But now, experts say it’s important to work Lower the case number –For several reasons.

Not enough people are yet protected from the virus — only About 13.7% Part of the US population is fully vaccinated — and Dangerous variants that are spreading rapidly It can fuel another surge in infectious diseases.

“We have to act now. If we don’t do the right thing now, another avoidance, as we are seeing in Europe now, and as we are expanding vaccination very aggressively. I’m worried that there will be a possible surge, “Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

Also, one expert told CNN that high levels of infection could later mean a vaccine problem.

“Uncontrolled spread not only causes avoidable illness, hospitalization, and death, but also increases the risk of the emergence of more dangerous mutants that can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said former CDC director. Dr. Tom Frieden said.

Travel and crowds tend to lead to spikes

While the vaccine is being deployed, Frieden says Americans should continue to wear face masks and take precautions such as limiting travel with non-family members and indoor time.

“When people travel and mix, we see a surge in infections after a few weeks,” he added.

Despite health official warnings — some Americans do both.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.5 million people at airports across the country on Sunday — breaking records in the pandemic era It was set exactly 2 days ago.

in the meantime, Spring breakers are flocking to popular destinations such as Florida, Miami Beach officials Declared a state of emergency and set a curfew In response to the crowd, the mayor said it was “more than we could handle.”

All the while Governor and local leaders across the country are relaxing Covid-19 restrictions The purpose is to control the spread of the virus.

Vaccines have already saved thousands of lives

Frieden believes that another surge is likely to occur in the United States, but that this is “much less fatal” because of the vaccine.

To date, more than 83.9 million Americans have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 45.5 million have been fully vaccinated. For CDC data.

“We estimate that vaccination has already saved at least 40,000 lives in the United States,” Frieden said. “These are really good vaccines and the sooner we get them out, the better.”

So far, three Covid-19 vaccines Green light from the US Food and Drug Administration — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, only one of the three requires a single shot.

And a fourth vaccine may be coming soon.AstraZeneca Will be applied in the coming weeks For emergency use authorization of the vaccine.

AstraZeneca vaccine Showed 79% effectiveness The company said Monday in a new US-based clinical trial that it was 100% effective against symptomatological illnesses, serious illnesses and hospitalizations.

However, an independent committee reviewing data from multiple Covid-19 vaccine candidates expressed concern about the findings. According to the statement Posted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases early Tuesday.

The Data and Safety Oversight Committee said, “Concerns that AstraZeneca may have contained outdated information from its trials, which may have provided an incomplete view of the validity data. I have stated, “the statement said.

“We urge the company to work with DSMB to review the validity data and publish the most accurate and up-to-date validity data as soon as possible,” he added.

Earlier, AstraZeneca stated that if it obtained an emergency use authorization, it would like to receive 50 million doses within a month.

In a statement, AstraZeneca’s president of the biopharmacy business unit, Ludo Dober, said, “Assuming the FDA is very supportive of our submission, we plan to submit it to the FDA in early April. “.

“After FDA approval, we will release 30 million doses immediately in its first phase, and another 20 million doses in the same month,” the statement added.

Recommendations for complete vaccination

Already fully vaccinated Americans should feel free to visit unvaccinated family and friends indefinitely, according to CDC officials, but limit visits to one household at a time. He added that it was necessary.

“In situations where unvaccinated people come from a single household and all unvaccinated people are at low risk of severe Covid-19 infection, no precautions are needed. CDC epidemiologist Tami Skov said.

For example, a fully vaccinated grandparent can visit an unvaccinated daughter and her unvaccinated children indoors without a mask.

According to Skoff, this recommendation applies only to those who are fully vaccinated. This means that at least two weeks have passed since the second dose of the two-dose vaccine series, or two weeks after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There is increasing evidence that fully vaccinated people are less likely to get asymptomatic infections and therefore less likely to infect others with SARS-CoV-2,” Skoff said. Mr. says.

However, there are two important exceptions that require you to follow safety precautions. That is when unvaccinated people are at high risk of severe Covid-19, or when there are three or more unvaccinated households.

One-third of inpatients experience long-term effects

Researchers are also trying to understand more about the long-term aftermath of infection and how many people can be affected.

Approximately one-third of hospitalized Covid-19 patients have long-term effects that can affect multiple organ systems, according to a comprehensive review of scientific studies published in Nature Medicine. I am experiencing it.

The researchers reviewed the scientific literature on post-acute Covid-19. This means complications caused by the virus that spread more than four weeks after the onset of symptoms.

Studies have shown that the “long covid” effect can affect more than half a dozen organ systems, including the lungs, blood, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, kidney, skin, gastrointestinal, and endocrine systems. ..

Some of the most common long-term symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, tachycardia, anxiety, sleep disorders, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorders.

Researchers propose a framework for caring for these patients through a long, interdisciplinary Covid clinic, collect data on patient symptoms, and collaborate with researchers to assist with the COVID Advocacy Exchange, Body. We praised the activities of patient advocacy groups such as Politic and Survivor Corps. Gather more information.